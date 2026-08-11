Manchester City hope and expect to complete the record-breaking signing of Ayyoub Bouaddi by this weekend, TEAMtalk can reveal, as talks with Lille are progressing significantly more smoothly than their negotiations with Barcelona over Rodri.

TEAMtalk revealed last week that City had already agreed terms with Bouaddi and we can now confirm that discussions between the two clubs are close to completion.

Lille are set to receive around £85million in guaranteed money, with further bonuses and add-ons taking the overall value higher.

The deal will make Bouaddi, who is only 18, by far the most expensive teenager in football history. He will comfortably surpass the previous record set by Real Madrid for Endrick, who cost just over £45million in 2025.

Lille had been working hard to convince Bouaddi to remain in France for another season, potentially allowing him to join his new club on loan next summer, but City have made it clear to the Moroccan sensation that he is wanted immediately.

TEAMtalk understands City see Bouaddi as a first-team player and he is now preparing to arrive in England.

Enzo Maresca’s side are even hopeful he could be available for this weekend’s Community Shield clash with Arsenal in Cardiff. However, that is not guaranteed, as they do not anticipate him being part of their squad for the showpiece opening of the English season.

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Rodri future uncertain as Barcelona push for breakthrough

The move is part of City’s wider midfield rebuild, with Elliot Anderson also arriving as they prepare for the eventual departure of Rodri.

But Rodri’s situation remains far less straightforward.

The Spain international has been told by City that he is expected to report back for pre-season this week. He is continuing his rehabilitation from minor back surgery, but had hoped his move to Barcelona would have been resolved by now after agreeing personal terms on a four-year contract.

Barcelona made their opening offer last week, coming in at just £38million (€45m / $51m) – a figure that shocked City given their valuation of the midfielder at £68.5million (€80m / $92m).

TEAMtalk can confirm that both clubs still expect a deal to happen, but the transfer is not close at this point.

City remain frustrated by the situation and, as we previously reported, Rodri is therefore being ordered back to England rather than preparing for his proposed move to the Camp Nou.

The situation is also delaying City’s plans for further business.

Man City poised to launch Enzo Fernandez offer – IF Rodri leaves

Sporting chief Hugo Viana remains open to the idea of landing Chelsea midfielder Enzo Fernandez and would love to make him one of the major additions for new head coach Enzo Maresca – who is a huge fan of his former charge.

However, City are not prepared to open formal talks with Chelsea until Rodri has left or is significantly closer to doing so.

There is also an important twist to the Rodri situation.

City have once again made it clear to the player that they would be more than happy to keep him if Barcelona fail to meet their valuation. They do not need to raise funds from his departure and there is no internal pressure to sell.

Indeed, sources have stressed that City like the idea of Rodri remaining at the club and acting as the senior figure for the next generation, with Anderson and Bouaddi learning from one of the world’s best midfielders.

That means Rodri’s future remains firmly dependent on Barcelona’s next move.

City want the deal done on their terms and, while they continue to expect the Spain international to eventually join Barcelona, they are equally comfortable with the alternative scenario of keeping him.

For now, though, Bouaddi’s arrival is moving towards completion and City expect their new record signing to be in England by the weekend.

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