Manchester City appear set to rival some of Europe’s biggest hitters for the signing of Joshua Kimmich, as the classy midfielder is facing an uncertain future at Bayern Munich.

Kimmich has been on Bayern’s books since July 2015, when he joined the side in a €7million deal from fellow German outfit Stuttgart. Since then, Kimmich has turned into a modern-day icon of the club, having made 367 appearances and registered 41 goals and 100 assists.

The 28-year-old has helped Bayern win a host of trophies, including eight Bundesliga titles, one Champions League, three DFB-Pokals (German cups), one FIFA Club World Cup, one UEFA Super Cup and six DFL-Supercups (German super cups).

This season, Kimmich has played 20 times for Bayern in all competitions, chipping in with one goal and six assists. He has also captained the team when usual skipper Manuel Neuer has been out injured.

However, Kimmich has not been in the best of form this term. And this could cause problems amid his pending contract discussions with Bayern.

With Kimmich’s current deal set to expire in June 2025, talks will soon be held about an extension. But club chiefs have given the star an ultimatum, telling him he cannot continue receiving such a high wage if his performances fail to improve.

“It’s not clear what will happen with Joshua Kimmich’s future,” senior Bild reporter Christian Falk said during an interview with CaughtOffside.

“The club is monitoring him, as he’s not putting in his best performances at the moment. Bayern want to keep him.

Bayern, Joshua Kimmich facing worrying situation

“His current contract runs until 2025 and he’s one of the top earners on €20m a year. Now they have to talk about a new contract and the club is saying he can’t get more with these performances.

“If they can’t find a solution, perhaps both sides will agree to part ways.

“Kimmich is the only player at Bayern Munich who doesn’t have an agent, but if he were to seek an exit to another country, he would need to change that to make things easier.

“Barcelona and Premier League clubs are monitoring but he’ll need an agent if he wishes to secure a transfer abroad. I have heard that he has asked around for an agent.”

Should the Germany ace – who has won 82 caps at international level – opt to leave his homeland, then a transfer to the Premier League could happen.

Liverpool have been linked, though that move seems unlikely at this point. Instead, Man City will be at the front of the queue, should Kimmich become available for transfer.

In October, TEAMtalk exclusively revealed that City are confident he will pick them over fellow suitors Barcelona.

As such, we could see Kalvin Phillips leave the Etihad and Kimmich arrive as his replacement in a blockbuster 2024 for the club.

Phillips is desperate to leave City after barely being given any game time yet again this season, with Newcastle United having opened talks over his potential signing.

Given Kimmich’s standing in the game, he would be a sensational replacement for Phillips in Pep Guardiola’s midfield. And the chances of Kimmich leaving Bayern are only growing.

