Ballon d’Or realisation prompts Man City superstar to become genuine Real Madrid target for 2024

Real Madrid want to add a Ballon d’Or contender to their squad in the shape of Erling Haaland from Manchester City next year, according to reports in Spain.

On Monday, the Ballon d’Or ceremony was held for 2023. Lionel Messi won the accolade for an eighth time to extend his record, just beating Haaland to the main prize. Now, the Manchester City striker’s ranking as the world’s second best player has inspired Real Madrid to step up their pursuit of him.

There were only two Real Madrid players in the top 10 of the Ballon d’Or ranking; Vinicius Junior was voted sixth and Luka Modric 10th. According to AS, though, it is a motivation for Los Blancos to see their players dominating any future Ballon d’Or lists.

They know that in Jude Bellingham, who came 18th thanks to his form for Borussia Dortmund last season but has started his Real Madrid career in scintillating form, they have a strong future contender. But according to AS, they want to add another in Haaland.

The Norway international has already been mentioned as a target for Real Madrid before because of their need to evolve up front after the departure of Karim Benzema to Al-Ittihad in the Saudi Pro League during the summer transfer window.

Not that they really needed any more justification, but seeing him on the Ballon d’Or podium – one place higher than their other dream attacking target, Paris Saint-Germain’s Kylian Mbappe – seems to have reinforced in their minds that they should be targeting Haaland.

Of course, Manchester City will not make it easy for them to sign him. The treble winners are trying to remove a release clause from his contract, which is currently due to last until 2027 but could be extended.

Any asking price for Haaland would likely be humongous, which Real Madrid are increasingly aware of. It is worth remembering that Mbappe, in contrast, might be available on a free transfer next summer.

Real Madrid attracted by attention on Haaland

On the flipside, the report claims they are still encouraged in the race to sign Haaland because of his commercial value and the media attention a player of his calibre would bring (again, not that they really need much more exposure).

The indication is that Real Madrid want to have a Ballon d’Or contender in their squad by this time next year, which could indicate their intention to move for someone like Haaland next summer.

By that point, he would still only have completed two seasons with Manchester City, who would of course be reluctant to lose him. But as long as he is in top form, it seems the rumours about Real Madrid and other traditional giants are not going to go away.

Haaland has scored 13 goals in 15 appearances so far this season. His overall record for Manchester City is 65 goals from 68 games and he earned the Gerd Muller Trophy at the Ballon d’Or ceremony for having the highest-scoring 2022-23 season, taking into account his goals for club and country.

Intriguingly, Haaland is not the only Manchester City signing from last summer being linked with Real Madrid, since there is shock speculation about benchwarmer Kalvin Phillips.