AC Milan have reportedly moved ahead of Manchester City in the race for Dani Olmo, with the Italian side proposing a beneficial deal for Barcelona.

The 26-year-old joined Barcelona from RB Leipzig last summer, but LaLiga’s wage restrictions could mean they’re unable to register him for the second half of this season.

LaLiga have so far refused to allow Barcelona to register Olmo and in theory, that means he could be available on a free transfer this month.

As previously reported, Man City and Arsenal are both admirers of Olmo and are keeping close tabs on his situation.

However, according to CdS (via Football Espana), Milan have joined the race for Olmo, but their ‘offer’ comes with the acceptance that the attacking midfielder doesn’t want to leave the Camp Nou, where he is under contract until 2030.

The Italian giants are reportedly willing to match Olmo’s Barcelona wages to sign him until the end of the end of the season. He would then be allowed to return to Barcelona for next season.

Meanwhile, LaLiga and the Spanish FA are understood to have jointly rejected Barca’s latest bid to register Olmo, prompting a legal action from the club. Whether or not that action is successful, still remains to be seen.

Barcelona could replace Olmo with Chelsea star – sources

TEAMtalk transfer correspondent Rudy Galetti revealed earlier this week that Barcelona are fearful that they will lose Olmo in January, as reports suggest.

We understand that the LaLiga side have begun looking at potential replacements for the Spaniard. Galetti reports that Chelsea forward Chirstopher Nkunku could be an option for them.

Barcelona’s desire is to free up space for Olmo, but if the times drag on with some exits to accommodate him, Olmo could pursue an exit and therefore (in the final part of the winter market) signing Nkunku on loan could become a viable solution for Hansi Flick’s side.

The Catalans’ desire is to negotiate a loan for Nkunku with part of the salary paid by Chelsea, while also hoping for some exits that free up part of the wage bill the club are currently committed to.

The France international remains under contract at Stamford Bridge until 2029 but his lack of consistent playing time under Enzo Maresca has led to speculation about his future.

The coming days will be crucial in determining Olmo’s future for what remains of this season, and beyond. All the signs point towards LaLiga refusing to allow Barcelona to register him.

Olmo would be a superb signing for Milan on a short-term deal, but with Premier League sides also keen on him the race for his signature could be a furious one.

IN FOCUS: Dani Olmo’s stats for Barcelona