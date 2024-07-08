Joao Cancelo has been offered to a pair of his former clubs

Barcelona have struggled to finance a deal to sign Joao Cancelo permanently, and as such he has been offered to two of his former clubs.

Barcelona spent last season with both Cancelo and Joao Felix in their side. They brought the pair in on loan, amid financial difficulties, and both had relatively successful spells with the club.

Both the players and the club were happy with how things panned out, and all are keen to rekindle the relationship going forwards.

But Barca might end up bringing neither man back this season.

For Felix, they now have competition from Aston Villa, and that Barcelona can’t afford to pay the £50million Atletico Madrid want, they could lose out.

And the same could be true for their pursuit of Cancelo.

Indeed, it’s suggested that City only want £21million for the full-back.

Yet Barca are struggling to finance that deal at the moment, and the Citizens are running out of patience.

Cancelo offered to former club

As a result of Barca’s failures to get Cancelo, he has reportedly been offered to two of his old sides.

Indeed, reports suggest his agent, Jorge Mendes, has offered Inter Milan the chance to sign him.

Along with the Serie A champions, last season’s third-placed Italian top-flight side Juventus have been offered the chance to sign the full-back.

What’s more, it’s believed he’s willing to take a pay cut to move on from City.

That said, it’s suggested his salary might still be too high for the Serie A pair. Whether or not that is the case after he was offered to them remains to be seen.

Both sides could offer Cancelo homecoming

A move to either Inter or Juventus would see Cancelo return to one of his old sides.

Indeed, he played for Inter on loan in 2017/18 – scoring one and assisting four times in 26 Serie A games – before Juve signed him permanently the season after.

The Portuguese spent just one season with them, a title-winning one in which he scored once and assisted twice, before he was snapped up by Manchester City the following term.

