Spanish giants Barcelona look set for another raid on Man City after reportedly reaching a ‘total agreement’ with a forward.

The five-time Champions League winners picked up two Man City stars for free during the summer. The first was Argentine goalscorer Sergio Aguero. The striker was told that City would not be renewing his contract, resulting in a return to La Liga.

However, Aguero’s time at the Camp Nou has been troublesome. Injuries meant he did not make his debut until the 3-1 victory over Valencia in October.

The 33-year-old then had to be subbed off against Alaves after suffering from chest pain. Tests show he has a heart condition, which could force him into retirement. Aguero remains ‘positive’ but will make a final decision on his career once his treatment is complete.

The second player to leave the Etihad for Barcelona earlier this year was Eric Garcia. The Spaniard had little chance of replacing Ruben Dias, Aymeric Laporte or John Stones in Pep Guardiola’s team. He was even behind Nathan Ake in the pecking order.

Garcia has gone on to make 11 La Liga appearances for the Blaugrana.

According to Goal, citing Sport1 journalist Patrick Berger, Xavi’s side are closing in on the signing of Ferran Torres.

They reportedly have a ‘total agreement’ in place with the forward. It will see him pen a long-term contract in Catalonia, should City agree to a transfer.

Guardiola is open to a switch as he knows it is the player’s desire to return to his homeland. The transfer now rests on the agreement of a fee.

City value Torres at €70m (£59.6m) due to his impressive goalscoring record at the club. This is well out of Barca’s reach, although they will try to increase funds through player sales.

Man City could benefit from huge swap deal

Sport Witness, citing reports in the Spanish press, claim that a huge swap deal could be struck between the two sides.

City are admirers of Dutch playmaker Frenkie de Jong. As such, they could request his signature in return for Torres.

de Jong has been one of Barca’s best performers in recent seasons, so it may be tough to capture him. But City have a habit of completing impressive deals.

Torres has made 43 appearances for the Citizens in all competitions, scoring 16 goals. He has won the Premier League and Carabao Cup since joining from Valencia for £20m.

