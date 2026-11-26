Barcelona president Joan Laporta is serious about signing Erling Haaland from Manchester City after learning the striker’s salary demands, according to a report.

Haaland is under contract at Man City until the summer of 2034, but there are doubts about whether the Norwegian striker will be at the Etihad Stadium beyond the end of the season.

Man City have been found guilty of FFP breaches between 2009 and 2018.

The Cityzens, though, have appealed against the verdict issued by the Independent Commission.

If Man City fail in their appeal, then they face severe punishment, including being relegated from the Premier League.

It is hard to envisage Haaland playing for Man City in the lower leagues of English football.

TEAMtalk’s transfer insider, Graeme Bailey, has reported that Real Madrid and Barcelona are interested in signing Haaland from Man City in the summer of 2027.

Sources have told us that both Madrid and Barcelona have been in contact via intermediaries over a deal for the 26-year-old former Borussia Dortmund striker.

Madrid have Kylian Mbappe leading the line for Jose Mourinho’s side at the moment, but Los Blancos president Florentino Perez is not going to let the chance of bringing Haaland to the Bernabeu pass by without a fight.

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Joan Laporta serious about Erling Haaland transfer

Barcelona have a more pressing need for a striker and could do with someone like Haaland for the long term.

Gabriel Jesus has not been overly impressive for Barcelona since his move from Arsenal in the summer of 2026.

While Raphinha has excelled when played upfront, the Brazilian is a winger by trade.

According to Spanish journalist Juan Jesus, who has almost 26,000 followers on X, Haaland’s camp have made it clear to Barcelona president Laporta the salary demands of the striker.

Laporta is also aware of how much transfer fee Man City want for Haaland and is still keen on getting a deal done.

Jesus wrote on X at 1:43pm on November 25: “Having distanced himself from Enzo Maresca for weeks, Erling Haaland is starting to get fed up with the direction Manchester City’s project is taking.

“The Norwegian sees a clear lack of competitiveness in several teammates and in the manager himself, with whom he has already had a tense conversation.

“As we reported earlier, his agent has already passed on the figures for a potential move next summer (salary and transfer fee) to several clubs.

“It was Haaland’s own camp that communicated these details directly to Joan Laporta, who is taking the move very seriously: signing him has been his dream since 2021.

“Barca’s push this summer is very real, and the move is gaining momentum.”

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