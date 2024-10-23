Barcelona name their price as Man City, Newcastle track Catalans star who’s in the form of his life

Manchester City and Newcastle are both interested in Barcelona winger Raphinha but the Catalans are set to demand a huge fee for him, per reports from Spain.

The former Leeds United man has played an integral role for Barcelona since Hansi Flick took the helm at the Camp Nou, and many clubs are keeping tabs on him.

Raphinha has made 12 goal contributions in 10 LaLiga appearances this season and has nailed down his spot in the starting XI, but Barcelona could lose him if a big offer is made in 2025.

According to Fichajes, Man City and Newcastle are both admirers of Raphinha. However, Barcelona are in a strong negotiating position, as he is under contract until 2027.

It’s suggested that the Premier League duo would have to submit a bid of €100m (£83m / $108m) to have a chance of singing Raphinha next year,

The report claims that some Saudi Pro League sides have ‘joined the bidding war,’ intensifying the competition for the Brazilian international’s signature.

For Barcelona, the opportunity to sell Raphinha for almost double what they invested in his signing from Leeds in 2022 (£55m including add-ons) would represent a ‘financially enticing deal.’

READ MORE: Ranking every Premier League club by their wage bill in 2024/25: Man Utd in 2nd, Liverpool fall outside top four

Man City interest in Raphinha is genuine – sources

TEAMtalk transfer correspondent Rudy Galetti revealed on Tuesday that Man City are keeping tabs on Raphinha’s situation.

They gathered information about him in the summer of 2023 as they eyed a replacement for Riyad Mahrez, but ultimately decided not to make a move.

The Cityzens spoke with Barcelona about Raphinha again in the spring of this year as part of their discussions about Joao Cancelo.

TEAMtalk sources say that Raphinha is viewed as ‘sacrificable’ by Barcelona chiefs, as his potential sale would help with their ongoing financial struggles.

Newcastle have also been linked with the winger in the past but we understand that Saudi club Al-Nassr are the current favourites to sign him in 2025.

Raphinha’s agents also offered him to Aston Villa over the summer, but a transfer to Unai Emery’s side never materialised.

Al-Nassr have been following Raphinha since the summer of 2023, when they made a bid for him, which was rejected. Whether they’d be willing to pay €100m to sign him next year, however, remains to be seen.

Transfer latest: Man City want Spurs star / Arsenal eye Alexander Isak

Meanwhile, Man City are reportedly considering a raid on Premier League rivals Tottenham for right-back Pedro Porro.

The PL champions are ready to sell veteran defender Kyle Walker and have drawn up a shortlist of replacements, with Porro among those being eyed.

Tottenham have slapped a huge price tag on Porro in an attempt to stave off the interest, however, with the full-back reportedly valued at £80m.

Real Madrid are also interested in Porro and could make a move for the Spurs star if they miss out on Liverpool’s Trent Alexander-Arnold – their top right-back target.

Newcastle, on the other hand, reportedly face the prospect of losing Alexander Isak at the end of the season.

It’s suggested that the Swedish international could try and force a move away from St James’ Park if the Magpies fail to qualify for European football again this season.

Arsenal and Chelsea have been named as the talented striker’s main suitors in England, while he also has interest from top European sides.

DON’T MISS: Dele Alli, Navas, Choupo-Moting and the best former Premier League players that are currently free agents