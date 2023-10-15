Barcelona plan next signing from Man City for more than £17m and follow-up deal to replace leader

Barcelona are ready to focus on buying Joao Cancelo from Manchester City after his loan spell ends, according to reports – and he might not be the only full-back they invest in.

Cancelo got his wish of joining Barcelona on loan from Man City this summer after ending last season at Bayern Munich on a similar spell. Still regarded as one of the best full-backs in the world, it is only really because of a fall-out with Pep Guardiola that he is no longer at the Etihad Stadium.

Due to their financial issues in recent years, Barcelona could only take Cancelo on loan and not on a permanent deal. That said, they quickly suggested they could look into a way to keep him for longer after the season ends.

Now, Mundo Deportivo has revealed that Barcelona are planning to buy Cancelo, even if it means investing more than €20m (£17.3m).

READ MORE: Man City confident Bayern Munich midfielder will pick them to cast further Phillips doubt

Furthermore, they want to bring in another, younger right-back in 2024 to compete with Cancelo. With that in mind, current captain Sergi Roberto is expecting to leave the club at the end of the season.

No potential targets have yet been identified for the other right-back vacancy that might be available at Barcelona for next season. As things stand, their focus is on completing the signing of striker Vitor Roque in January and then the likes of Cancelo and fellow loanee Joao Felix (if possible) in the summer.

Barcelona contemplate adding another full-back

Barcelona could even add another reinforcement on the opposite side of defence if Marcos Alonso moves on, though the solution could come from within if Alex Valle is promoted to the first team to compete with Alejandro Balde after a loan spell at Levante.

As for Cancelo, Man City seem destined to make a loss on their €65m investment from 2019, which included sending Danilo to Juventus as a counterpart.

The Portugal international will be 30 years old by the time Barcelona try to buy him, but they evidently believe he has a few years left in him at the top, having been impressed by his progress during his early days at Xavi’s disposal.

Cancelo has amassed eight appearances for Barcelona so far, scoring two goals and adding one assist.

Without him, Man City have been evolving their backline in Guardiola’s fluid formation. In their most recent match before the international break, Kyle Walker was selected at right-back and Josko Gvardiol started on the left.

If for whatever reason Cancelo cannot stay at Barcelona, Man City still have him under contract until 2027.

IN FOCUS: The 6 players let go by Man City in the summer – & how they’ve fared since