Barcelona are primed to sign an elite Manchester City star Pep Guardiola will no longer use, though the LaLiga giant’s pursuit of Nico Williams will have a major effect on the transfer terms, according to a report.

Barcelona are desperate to sign Athletic Bilbao winger Nico Williams and are hopeful of wrapping up a quickfire agreement on personal terms with the player.

Williams is open to joining Barcelona, though Athletic Bilbao have made it crystal clear they’ll not sell on the cheap and won’t entertain the idea of structured payments.

As such, Barcelona have been told the only way they can complete the deal is by activating Williams’ €60m/£51m release clause.

Such an undertaking is difficult for Barcelona thanks to their well-documented financial strife. Nonetheless, they are pressing ahead with the move which will have a knock-on effect on other moves.

Among the other signings Barcelona aim to make this summer is that of Man City full-back, Joao Cancelo.

The Portuguese ace, 30, shone during a successful loan spell last season. Barcelona are keen to bring the versatile defender back to the club and Cancelo has repeatedly insisted he only wishes to sign for Barcelona.

The player’s determination to sign for Barca and no one else has put Hansi Flick’s side in a strong position.

Indeed, a fresh update from Mundo Deportivo claims Man City are resigned to the fact Cancelo will only join Barcelona and no one else.

City boss Pep Guardiola has moved on from Cancelo and does not plan to utilise the player next season and beyond.

Man City to reluctantly accept another Joao Cancelo loan

Man City are more than willing to offload Cancelo and greatly prefer a permanent sale. However, Barcelona’s priority remains the signing of Nico Williams and per MD, that means they will only table another loan proposal for Cancelo.

Nonetheless, it’s stated an agreement is expected to be struck when all is said and done. Man City may haggle, though MD state they will reluctantly accept yet another loan agreement as a last resort.

A compromise could come in the form of any such loan deal containing an obligation or conditional obligation to buy.

Such a move would help to ensure Man City can offload Cancelo on a permanent basis one year from now.

City still have time on their side given Cancelo is contracted to the club until 2027, though his advancing age will lower his transfer value as the years tick by.

In any case, the report stated Barcelona have scheduled a fresh round of talks with Man City and developments on the defender’s dream return to Catalonia should arrive soon. As stated, another loan proposal is expected to be put forward.

