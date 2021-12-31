Barcelona could complete a second raid on Man City in the summer as they are reportedly expecting a major cash injection.

The Catalan outfit announced the arrival of Ferran Torres from Pep Guardiola’s side on Tuesday. The Spain forward, 21, cost £46.3million and has penned a contract lasting until June 2027.

Torres leaves Man City with a record of 16 goals in 43 games. He won the Premier League and Carabao Cup while at the Etihad, as well as reaching the Champions League final.

Addressing the club’s fans, Torres said: “I leave many good friends in Manchester but I will always carry lots of wonderful memories and experiences in my heart.

“Unfortunately really the pandemic did not fully allow me to enjoy Manchester to the fullest extent nor the surroundings as I originally wanted to, but this last year was something really incredible for me.”

Torres may not be the only Man City star to leave for the Nou Camp, according to the latest report from The Sun.

They claim Xavi’s side have put his compatriot Aymeric Laporte on their shortlist. The centre-back was born in France but now has 14 caps for Spain.

27-year-old Laporte has been in fine form at City. His sturdy performances have seen the club keep four clean sheets in their last five league wins. He is forming a solid partnership with Ruben Dias at the back, after losing his place to John Stones last term.

A bank loan gave Barcelona the opportunity to sign Torres and they will get another in the summer. That will give them adequate funds to sign Laporte, who will cost upwards of £58m.

Xavi wants the defender to play alongside former City team-mate Eric Garcia. He swapped Manchester for Barcelona in July.

Laporte has made 130 appearances for the Citizens so far, scoring 10 goals.

Man City ace assaulted in burglary

Meanwhile, City wing-back Joao Cancelo has been left with facial injuries after a burglary at his home.

A club statement read: “We are shocked and appalled that Joao Cancelo and his family were subjected to a burglary at their home this evening during which Joao was also assaulted.

“Joao and his family are being supported by the club. He is helping the police with their enquiries as they investigate this very serious matter.”

On Instagram, the Portugal international said: “Unfortunately today I was assaulted by four cowards who hurt me and tried to hurt my family.

“The most important thing for me is my family and luckily they are all OK.”

