Man City initiate talks to sign Barcelona maestro as Catalans push for Rodri breakthrough

Manchester City owners City Football Group have held talks over a potential move for Barcelona prospect Tommy Marques, TEAMtalk can reveal.

The 19-year-old La Masia product, who has already made his senior debut for Barcelona, has been informed that he can leave the Catalan giants this summer as the club considers his future.

We understand Man City’s recruitment staff are keen on the holding midfielder and have already made contact with Marques’ representatives to outline their plans for him.

The proposal would initially see Marques leave Barcelona on loan, with Man City believing that a temporary move would provide the youngster with the opportunity to continue his development while remaining part of their wider plans.

Marques is understood to be open to the possibility of joining Man City, but there is competition for his signature.

Borussia Dortmund and Braga have also held talks regarding the teenager and are monitoring the situation closely as they look to secure one of Barcelona’s emerging talents.

Barcelona are prepared to allow Marques to leave but will insist on protecting their position, with TEAMtalk told they will demand a significant sell-on clause as part of any agreement.

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The Catalan giants remain keen to retain a long-term interest in Marques and see a sell-on provision as an important part of any deal.

For Man City, the interest in Marques comes as they continue to reshape their squad and recruitment pipeline, with the club keen to secure young talent who can develop into first-team options.

Interestingly, Man City and Barcelona are also continuing discussions over Rodri, with the Spanish midfielder’s future at the Etihad still the subject of negotiations between the two clubs.

Barcelona have already seen an opening offer for Rodri worth £38million laughed off by the Cityzens, who are demanding £68.5million, amid rival interest from Real Madrid.

Marques’ situation is separate to those talks, but the two clubs remain in contact as they work through two very different potential deals.

For now, City have made their interest clear to Marques’ camp and the teenager is considering the options available to him, with Dortmund and Braga also firmly in the picture.

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