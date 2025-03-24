Manchester City have reportedly shortlisted Vanja Milinkovic-Savic as a new summer target, though they will have to fend off Antonio Conte’s Napoli to capture the Serie A star, who could usurp one of Pep Guardiola’s most influential figures in recent seasons.

Milinkovic-Savic is a 28-year-old goalkeeper who spent time at Man City’s rivals Manchester United earlier in his career. Milinkovic-Savic moved to Old Trafford in 2014 but never managed to make a first-team appearance before leaving for Polish club Lechia Gdansk in 2016.

The Serbian joined Torino in 2017 and went on to have a series of loan spells before establishing himself as their first-choice keeper.

This season, Milinkovic-Savic has kept 10 clean sheets in 30 matches for Torino.

According to WhoScored, he has been Torino’s second-best performer this season, behind only Duvan Zapata. Milinkovic-Savic also tops this season’s Serie A charts for save percentage (77.3) and penalties saved (four).

As per Calcio Napoli 24, who cite Tuttosport, Milinkovic-Savic’s excellent displays have seen him appear on the shortlist of Man City.

City’s incoming director of football, Hugo Viana, is thought to be a big fan of the 19-cap Serbia international, while Napoli are also in the frame to sign him.

Both Viana and Napoli boss Conte have been impressed by the fact that Milinkovic-Savic is great with the ball at his feet, in addition to being a fantastic shot-stopper.

Reasonable offers for the giant 6ft 8in star ‘will certainly be taken into consideration’ as Torino know they will be able to make big profit when selling him.

Milinkovic-Savic’s contract expires in June 2026, though Torino have the option to extend it by a further 12 months, which puts them in a good negotiating position for this summer.

It is thought that City and Napoli could soon step up their interest in Milinkovic-Savic – whose brother Sergej plays for Al-Hilal – by launching ‘concrete offers’.

Vanja Milinkovic-Savic could replace Ederson

Exactly how much City or Napoli will need to pay to convince Torino over a sale has yet to be revealed.

At 28, Milinkovic-Savic is older than some of City’s other goalkeeping targets, such as Porto’s Diogo Costa (25).

But the fact keepers can often play for longer than their outfield counterparts means this is not a concern for either City or Napoli.

The Citizens are ramping up their search for a new keeper as they aim to replace current No 1 Ederson this summer.

The Brazilian has made more mistakes than usual this campaign and is known to be keen on a move to Saudi Arabia after such a transfer previously fell through last summer.

City’s backup keeper Stefan Ortega will also hope to pick up more game time if Ederson leaves the Etihad later this year.

