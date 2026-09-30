Shock escape route opens up for Phil Foden as ramifications of Man City FFP charges hits home

Doubts have been cast over Phil Foden's Man City future in the wake of their FFP charges

Manchester City’s potential relegation after a scathing and damning verdict from the Premier League over breaches of financial regulations has placed strong doubts over the future of several star names – with academy graduate Phil Foden among those whose future has suddenly been thrust into the spotlight.

It emerged last Friday that City had been found guilty of 114 of the 115 charges against them after a long-standing investigation, and while no punishment has been handed out, as of yet, the Premier League are currently considering their next course of action after publishing an utterly damning report.

While City continue to protest their innocence – and with TEAMtalk able to exclusively reveal that City are looking to take the fight to clear their name to the High Court – the implications of any severe punishment could yet see a number of their leading lights depart.

And none are more high-profile, or indeed more intertwined in the tapestry of the club, than Stockport-born Foden.

The 26-year-old England midfielder, who signed a new contract until 2030 earlier this summer, remains a key figure at the Etihad despite recent inconsistencies.

As a lifelong supporter and one of the club’s most decorated players, Foden would be among the harder assets to shift, yet a sale cannot be ruled out given the severe punishments that are now hanging over City’s head.

City maintain innocence and are adamant they will prove they have not broken any rules.

However, clubs will be aware that should City be met with serious consequences for their alleged misdeeds, several star players – including Foden – will likely become serious transfer market options…

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Where could Phil Foden go?

Premier League rivals have previously shown interest. Before he committed his long-term future, Arsenal, Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur all explored the possibility of signing him while his previous deal ran down and managerial change loomed.

Those approaches were rebuffed as City moved swiftly to secure his signature under new head coach Enzo Maresca.

Across Europe, the list of admirers is shorter but significant.

Bayern Munich monitored the situation closely, with manager Vincent Kompany, a former City captain, keen on a reunion.

We understand that the German giants would absolutely move for Foden should City’s situation mean he becomes available.

AC Milan also evaluated a potential move, while Saudi clubs kept tabs during periods of uncertainty. Bigger names such as Real Madrid have been linked in the past, though no formal recent interest has been confirmed.

In a relegation scenario, the most realistic destinations would be clubs able to meet a substantial fee and offer Champions League football.

Bayern, the leading Serie A sides, or ambitious Premier League teams with financial headroom could emerge.

However, Foden’s deep attachment to his boyhood club makes a departure less straightforward than for other high-profile players.

He could ultimately prove the one who stays and sees it through, albeit dependent on the level of football City find themselves demoted to.

And City themselves would only contemplate selling if the financial pressure became overwhelming and their situation forced it upon them.

For now, the situation remains hypothetical.

Foden has repeatedly stated that representing Manchester City is all he has ever wanted. Should the most severe of sanctions materialise, though, both player and club face difficult decisions that could reshape the next chapter of his career and force the most painful of exits.

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