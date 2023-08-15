Bayern in second Man City raid after Walker, with Tuchel to rescue player Guardiola has shunned

Kyle Walker is not the only Manchester City player to be pursued by Bayern this summer, with a journalist detailing the German giants’ interest in goalkeeper Stefan Ortega.

Bayern pushed hard to land Walker earlier this summer after the right-back entered the final year of his City contract. Bayern believed Walker wanted to make the move after becoming frustrated at not being a guaranteed starter under Pep Guardiola.

The transfer would have seen Walker link up with England team-mate Harry Kane in Munich. But last week, City managed to torch the transfer. Respected journalist Fabrizio Romano revealed how Walker is now ‘expected to stay’ at City by penning a new contract. The deal will be signed ‘in the coming days’.

Bayern have seemingly admitted defeat in the chase for the pacy defender. But they are now planning to go back to City with an approach for his team-mate Ortega.

According to Florian Plettenberg of Sky Germany, Ortega is now a ‘top option’ for Bayern as they look to bolster their goalkeeper ranks.

And the reigning Bundesliga champions have made their move by opening talks with Ortega and his entourage.

READ MORE: Man City ‘prepare’ second formal offer for £95m West Ham star after six-year contract ‘agreement’

However, City will once again look to ruin any chance of Bayern completing a deal. Guardiola is described as being ‘very confident’ with the German and City are therefore considering extending his contract beyond 2025.

Plettenberg states that the decision now rests with Ortega. And while the shot-stopper appears happy at the Etihad, it would not be a surprise if he was tempted to sign for Bayern.

Bayern switch could be enticing for Man City man

Ortega has failed to get ahead of first-choice keeper Ederson in Guardiola’s pecking order, having made just 15 appearances since his arrival from German outfit Arminia Bielefeld. There is very little chance of Ortega ever becoming City’s main keeper.

But at Bayern, he might just be given that opportunity. Usual No.1 Manuel Neuer is still getting back to match fitness after a leg break, while Bayern have allowed Yann Sommer to join Inter on a permanent deal. This could see Ortega play a big role for Bayern this season.

The 30-year-old may also be attracted by the possibility of going back to Germany, as he would be closer to his family.

Plus, playing for Bayern would give him the best chance to win his first German national team cap. He represented the country at U19 level but has not been able to build on that achievement by forcing his way into the senior squad.

Despite all of these factors, Guardiola will do his absolute best to convince Ortega on staying at City. And the tactician can be very effective in these talks, as shown by Walker’s transfer U-turn.

Should Ortega end up remaining in Manchester, then Bayern will go after a keeper with bags of Prem experience instead.