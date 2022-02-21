Bernardo Silva has been tipped to leave Manchester City for a dream destination in the summer by reports in the European media.

Man City have enjoyed the services of Bernardo Silva since he signed for them from Monaco in 2017. The attacking midfielder has been a regular for Pep Guardiola’s side ever since. Indeed, he has amassed more than 200 appearances for the club in all competitions.

There were doubts over the Portugal international’s future in the summer of 2021. He was coming off the back of his least prolific Premier League season, in which he scored just two goals.

Silva was reportedly exploring his options amid fears over his role following the arrival of Jack Grealish. However, he has responded in the ideal manner this season.

So far for 2021-22, Silva has seven Premier League goals, which matches his best return in the English top-flight. His prominence has not decreased after all. In fact, Guardiola has given him 25 league starts – already more than either of the past two seasons, and 10 more than Grealish this time around, for what it’s worth.

There have subsequently been reports that Silva could sign an extension to his Man City contract, which runs until 2025.

But now, the idea of an exit has resurfaced once more. According to Calciomercato, Silva could leave City in the summer. And the report even claims to know his dream destination: Real Madrid.

La Liga has always seemed like Silva’s likeliest exit route if he is to leave City. He has never played for a Spanish club before, but the lure of a club of Real Madrid’s stature will always appeal to top players.

Is Raheem Sterling too good to leave Man City or is he replaceable? Manchester City haven’t agreed a new contract with Raheem Sterling but is Sterling asking for too much or are City undervaluing him

Of course, Silva is already at a very successful club. But he may still have ambitions of testing himself in Spain with a European powerhouse.

Real look on course to win La Liga this season, since they sit top of the table by six points after 25 games. Therefore, Silva could be switching one potential champion for another.

There are no details of the fee it may take to lure him away from the Etihad Stadium – if City are open to a transfer at all.

Bernardo Silva not only Man City star with options to consider

Another attacking midfielder in the Man City squad who is deliberating whether to sign a new contract or move elsewhere is Raheem Sterling.

At 27, Sterling is entering what should be the prime of his career. As such, Guardiola is keen to keep hold of him, green-lighting a renewal for the England international.

That’s according to Fabrizio Romano, who states that the negotiations are now up to the club and Sterling’s agent.

City want a decision from Sterling as soon as possible. That suggests he will be up for sale in the summer if new terms can’t be reached.

TEAMtalk exclusively revealed that would be the case last week.

In January, Sterling was attracted by a chance to join Barcelona on loan. But instead the La Liga giants finalised a permanent deal for team-mate Ferran Torres.

Barca have been linked with the winger for some time and still remain keen. It seems they are top of the pile if he does become available.

