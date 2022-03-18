Bernardo Silva has given a further indication that he is unhappy at Manchester City by stating that he could leave the club in ‘one or two years’.

The 27-year-old was pushing to quit The Etihad last summer but City did not receive any suitable bids for his services. But Silva has gone on to have a big influence on the current campaign, with Pep Guardiola’s men sitting top of the Premier League and also in the quarter-finals of the Champions League and FA Cup.

Silva did recently clarify that he was not unhappy with the club, just with the pandemic situation and the fact that is missing home.

The former Benfica man has also stated his preference to one day return to the club. Indeed, back in January he said he would ‘without a doubt’ rejoin them before he hangs up his boots.

But now the Portugal playmaker has put an actual timeline on his Etihad future, as reported in the MEN.

Speaking to Channel 11, Silva, who is under contract until 2025, said he would like to return to Portugal and would even be open to such a move within the next two years.

There’s no place like home

He said: “I miss Portugal a lot. If I could go back in a year or two, I would. Not only because I would like to play for Benfica again, but because I miss my family and living in Portugal very much.”

Speaking previously about the pandemic, he added: “People suffered much more than us but for me it was tough because I was far away from my family.

“Before I used to go to Portugal for a couple of days and have dinner with my mum and dad. It was just dinner but you’re with your parents so it’s nice. To not be able to do that was difficult.

“It was not a nice moment to be honest. For a while I was alone in my flat. Later my girlfriend came. It was bad for everyone. I could see in my team-mates’ faces that it was tough for them too.

Pandemic has had lasting affect on Silva

“I was feeling a little bit alone at the time in England and I wasn’t very happy with my life. And if you’re not happy, you don’t do your job as well as you do when you are happy. I was well physically, but if you don’t do your job with a smile on your face, you’re not going to do it as well.

“I had a talk with the club because I wasn’t happy with my life here, and I wanted to be closer to my family. But it had nothing to do with the club. I love Manchester City. I love my team-mates, I love the fans, I love the club. Afterwards, nothing happened. I stayed, and I will always give my best for this club as long as I stay here.”

Giving his best for the club cannot be argued, with Silva so far scoring 10 times in 38 games in all competitions this term.

However, it appears City will have to start planning for life without the playmaker in the upcoming transfer windows.

