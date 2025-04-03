Real Madrid are interested in signing Bernardo Silva, according to a report in Spain, while the Manchester City attacking midfielder’s stance on his future comes to light.

Although Real Madrid have one of the best and strongest squads in Europe and could win LaLiga and the Champions League for the second season in a row, Los Blancos understand the need to keep adding quality players and maintaining a high level of competition among the players. While Los Blancos are set to become successful in their quest to sign Liverpool right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold on a free transfer this summer, they are also targeting an attacking midfielder.

Reports in the English media have claimed that Madrid are ready to offer £90million for Manchester United and Portugal international attacking midfielder Bruno Fernandes.

Madrid also have an interest in Bayer Leverkusen and Germany international attacking midfielder Florian Wirtz, and now it has been claimed in the Spanish media that Los Blancos are targeting Man City star Silva, who was described by Cityzens manager Pep Guardiola as “incredibly strong and an incredible lad” on the club’s official website last month.

According to Real Madrid Confidencial, Madrid have Silva on their list of midfielders to sign in the summer transfer window.

With the Portugal international attacker out of contract at Man City in the summer of 2026, the defending Spanish and European champions could secure his services at the end of the season for a small transfer fee.

Madrid are said to be looking for a playmaker, and in Silva – who plays with Man Utd midfielder Fernandes for Portugal – they believe that they would get an ideal candidate for the role.

However, Los Blancos – who have previously been linked with Man City duo Erling Haaland and Phil Foden, will not pay ‘an outrageous amount’ for the 30-year-old and will only look to sign him if the defending Premier League champions ask for a ‘reasonable’ transfer fee.

Man City manager Guardiola has predominately deployed Silva as an attacking midfielder this season, but the former AS Monaco and Benfica star has operated as a right-winger as well.

Silva, who has scored three goals and given four assists in 40 appearances for Man City this season, has been the slowest outfield player in the Premier League this campaign, hitting at most 23.6 km/h, according to Opta.

Bernardo Silva wants to stay at Man City

Silva joined Man City from Monaco in the summer of 2017 for £43million and has gone on to become a top player for the Cityzens.

The 30-year-old attacker has had his best years at Man City, with whom he has won the Premier League title six times, the FA Cup twice, the EFL Cup on four occasions, and the Champions League once.

Silva has scored 69 goals and given 69 assists in 395 appearances for Man City so far in his career.

In an interview with Man City’s official YouTube channel in March, Silva said that he would love to continue his journey at the Etihad Stadium.

When asked if he could have imagined all the success he has had at the Cityzens, Silva noted: “Of course not, I’m going to be honest. I wanted to win a Premier League, Champions League and FA Cup, but never thought, specifically, that in seven years I’d win six Premier Leagues. The journey has been crazy, and hopefully, it doesn’t stop here.”

However, a report in February stated that Silva will be allowed to leave at the end of the season, along with Kevin De Bruyne Mateo Kovacic and John Stones.

