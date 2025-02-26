Bernardo Silva sends Man City transfer warning that could signal ‘beginning of the end’

Manchester City star Bernardo Silva has urged the club to not completely overhaul their squad as that could lead to “the beginning of the end” for them.

After winning a record four-straight Premier League titles, City‘s dominance of English football looks set to end at the hands of Liverpool.

The Reds beat Pep Guardiola’s side 2-0 at the weekend to go 11 points clear of second-placed Arsenal, but City will hope this is a one-off rather than the start of a trend.

City spent around £180 million (€218m, $228.7m) on Omar Marmoush, Nico Gonzalez, Abdukodir Khusanov, Vitor Reis, and Juma Bah in January and more recruits are expected in the summer.

With the likes of Kevin de Bruyne, Kyle Walker, Ilkay Gundogan, and possibly more, seemingly set to head for pastures new, Silva has stressed the importance of not making wholesale changes for the 2025/26 season.

He told DAZN, via Sport: “It’s been a difficult season, very frustrating, because the level we had people used to was very high. Generations and cycles come to an end, obviously, because of age, because of the different stages of a career, and this club will need to renew itself.

“Nobody has managed to win four Premier League titles in a row like we did last year, so obviously maintaining this level will always be difficult.

“We are trying to find different solutions, and I am sure that this club, in one way or another, will be very successful again in the future, but I hope it will be a bad six months, because it was a bad six months, and we have to accept that. But I hope that a bad six months doesn’t bring everything into question, because that would be the beginning of the end.”

Silva opens up on ‘difficult war’ of a season

City go into this latest round of Premier League fixtures sitting fifth in the table, and a whopping 20 points adrift of leaders Liverpool.

The Citizens are out of the Champions League and Carabao Cup and are in a fight to finish in the division’s top four, meaning their only hope of silverware is in the FA Cup.

This is a far cry from City winning the treble less than two years ago and now Silva – who himself has been linked with a transfer exit – has opened up on just how taxing this season has been for his side.

He added: “I think it has been above all a very mental and very difficult war. Because winning, winning, winning, a team that is used to so much success and suddenly receiving as many blows as we have received this year, it’s not easy, I mean on a personal level.

“It has never happened to me in my career, and it has been hard, because I’m not used to it, I don’t accept it, and when week after week we lose important games, and in some of them even playing well? it’s not easy to accept it and we are trying to reverse the situation.”

Man City transfer roundup: De Bruyne update and double Newcastle swoop

TEAMtalk has revealed that San Diego have made no new progress on signing De Bruyne on a free transfer this summer despite suggestions a deal is close.

The 33-year-old, who has been linked with a Saudi Pro League transfer, is out of contract at the Etihad in a matter of months but his future is still up in the air.

Our sources also revealed that City are considering a summer move for AC Milan’s Theo Hernandez as contract talks stall with the Italian giants.

The left-back role is a position Guardiola is keen to strengthen and Hernandez has been shortlisted alongside Juventus’ Andrea Cambiaso.

Finally, City are said to hold an interest in Newcastle right-back Tino Livramento and midfielder and team-mate Bruno Guimaraes.

