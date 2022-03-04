Manchester City star Bernardo Silva has revealed why he pushed for an exit during the summer, and made a promise to ‘give his best’ for the club from now on.

The attacking midfielder cost City £43million when joining from Monaco in May 2017. He has won plenty of trophies at the Etihad since then, including three Premier League titles and one FA Cup.

Silva has been in great form this season. He boasts a record of 10 goals and three assists from 35 matches so far. The star’s impressive performances could see him nominated for the PFA Player of the Year awards, although Liverpool’s Mo Salah will be tough to beat.

While Portugal international Silva has been hugely influential this term, that was not completely the case in 2020-21.

He was often used as a substitute by Pep Guardiola due to City’s strong midfield and attacking options. Silva was also left disappointed when the Citizens lost the Champions League final to Chelsea.

In August, Guardiola confirmed the playmaker’s desire to leave. “He’s our player,” the manager told reporters. “Not just Bernardo, there are two, three or four players that want to leave.

“But they are our players under contract and when they bring some offer and their agents come here and they want to leave, we are open to discuss absolutely everything. But it depends on them.”

Bernardo Silva had been on Arsenal’s radar

Arsenal and Barcelona were both hoping to land him, although a transfer did not go through. Silva remained in Manchester, which is why he is enjoying a top campaign now.

During an interview with The Times, the 27-year-old has spoken about his failed exit for the first time.

“I had a talk with the club because I wasn’t happy with my life here, and I wanted to be closer to my family,” Silva said.

Aguero says Man City have chance to win the treble Sergio Augero says Manchester City can win treble this season and calls it huge achievement

“But it [wanting to leave] had nothing to do with the club. I love Man City. I love my team-mates, I love the fans, I love the club. Afterwards, nothing happened.

“I stayed, and I will always give my best for this club as long as I stay here.”

Star explains why he ‘wasn’t happy’

The player then spoke about feeling lonely during the Coronavirus pandemic, which is one of the reasons why he was struggling.

“I was feeling a little bit alone at the time in England and I wasn’t very happy with my life,” Silva added.

“And if you’re not happy, you don’t do your job as well as you do when you are happy.

“I was well physically, but if you don’t do your job with a smile on your face, you’re not going to do it as well.”

Silva will be hoping to start in City’s huge Premier League clash this weekend. They host rivals Manchester United on Sunday afternoon.

READ MORE: FA Cup quarter final draw – Liverpool, Chelsea handed Championship ties, Man City all-Prem clash