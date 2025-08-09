The best and most important player at Manchester City is giving serious consideration to joining Real Madrid, and a report has revealed City’s panicked response.

Erling Haaland may grab the headlines with his unparalleled goalscoring exploits in the Premier League, but last season showcased why Rodri remains the most important player at Man City.

Pep Guardiola’s side crumbled without the midfield string-puller who in 2024, finally received the global recognition he so richly deserves.

Rodri won the Ballon d’Or but missed the bulk of City’s campaign with an ACL injury and City suffered dearly.

Guardiola recently confirmed Rodri will miss roughly the first four weeks of the new season while recuperating from a groin injury.

“Rodri is getting better but he had a big injury in the last game against Al-Hilal,” said City’s manager. “He has trained better in the last few days. Hopefully after the international break, he will be really fit.”

And according to the latest from AS, City might have to make do without Rodri on a permanent basis from 2026.

Rodri’s existing contract now has less than two years remaining and Fabrizio Romano revealed City fully intend to offer a two-year extension.

“Manchester City are set to offer new contract to Rodri valid until June 2029,” wrote Romano earlier this week. “He could become the second best paid player after Haaland, decision up to Rodri.

“City want to show their trust in Rodri with new deal almost ready to be offered.”

But according to AS, Rodri is in no rush to pen fresh terms at the Etihad amid a growing feeling he wants to join Real Madrid.

Los Blancos have been linked with making a move for Rodri at various stages throughout the summer. The Athletic are among the reliable outlets to have confirmed a transfer to the Bernabeu is NOT on the cards this summer, despite the speculation.

Instead, AS state Real Madrid would look to move for Rodri in the summer of 2026. At that point, Rodri would be aged 30 and have just one year left on his contract.

In a very familiar tale indeed, Real Madrid believe they can sign one of the world’s best players for a cut-price fee.

Man City’s panicked response

The report went on to state the developing situation has ‘rung alarm bells’ back at Man City.

Accordingly, City now intend to ‘expedite the process’ of renewing Rodri’s contract as soon as possible.

But as mentioned, if Rodri is leaning towards joining Real Madrid, then there’s no guarantee the terms Man City put forward will be accepted by the Spaniard.

It was also suggested that if Rodri makes it to next summer without re-signing, City would begrudgingly sanction a sale to avoid losing the player for nothing 12 months later.

AS concluded by declaring: ‘Rodri’s future is open. More open than ever.’

