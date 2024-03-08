Big-name Man City exit back on track with Prem stay in the works, causing Barcelona misery

Manchester City are only looking to sell Joao Cancelo to the highest bidder this summer

Manchester City will reportedly ‘have offers’ for the permanent exit of Joao Cancelo as there are ‘interested Premier League clubs’ making a Barcelona return very unlikely.

Cancelo’s future looks almost certain to be away from City. That he’s been allowed to leave on two loan spells in the past couple of seasons and they’ve continued to dominate suggests he’s not required.

Indeed, last season, while he was on loan with Bayern Munich, City won the treble (Premier League, FA Cup and Champions League) and they’ll go top of the league with a win over Liverpool at the weekend, while Cancelo is currently third in La Liga with Barcelona.

The Blaugrana have enjoyed his services so far – the right-back has three goals and four assists this season, and recently detailed his desire to remain at the Nou Camp beyond this season.

That desire is shared by Barcelona, but it was recently reported that the La Liga giants signing him permanently is ‘impossible’ and they will therefore attempt to get him back through the door on loan.

Of course, that depends on whether or not City want to allow him to leave again without them making any money from the move.

With his contract ticking down, they’re not likely to be all too enamoured with the prospect of letting his value dwindle when they could soon make some money from him.

The chance to do that is coming this summer it seems.

City only want to sell Cancelo

Indeed, according to Spanish outlet Sport, City are ‘not considering any scenario other than a permanent transfer this summer’ as Pep Guardiola ‘doesn’t want him’ anymore.

That throws Barcelona’s plan out the window, with City only willing to sell ‘to the highest bidder’.

It’s also said that they value Cancelo at approximately £34million, as the defender has ‘revalued himself’ at Barcelona – they were initially happy to receive around £26million, it has been reported.

And it seems there’s a chance that bidder could be within the Premier League.

Prem clubs want Cancelo

Indeed, the report states ‘there are interested Premier League clubs’.

Those clubs are not named, but Arsenal have been linked with Cancelo at various times, so they might well be on the list.

Also in the mix, there are said to be ‘teams from Saudi Arabia willing to bet’ on the Portuguese.

With a number of clubs looking into the signing, it seems there’s a good chance City get their wish, and almost none that Barca get theirs.

The report states that Jorge Mendes will look to ‘convince the English club with a hybrid formula of a loan with a conditional purchase option’.

There’s still a slim chance, but if Barcelona’s offer is not of the highest value, Cancelo simply won’t be going there.

