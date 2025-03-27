Manchester City hold concrete interest in Bayer Leverkusen right-back Jeremie Frimpong and are plotting a move to bring him back to the club this summer, TEAMtalk understands.

Pep Guardiola’s side are set for a busy transfer window as the manager looks to rebuild his squad and make a team capable of lifting the Premier League and Champions League titles again.

As previously reported, Man City are willing to offload some of their senior players this summer to make way for the next generation of superstars.

The Cityzens parted ways with Kyle Walker in January, who joined AC Milan on loan. The deal includes the option for the Italian side to sign him permanently.

As we first revealed in April last year, Man City view Frimpong as a potential long-term replacement for Walker.

The 24-year-old is a product of Man City’s youth system. He left for Celtic in 2019, before joining Bayer Leverkusen two years later, where he has established himself as one of Europe’s best wing-backs. He’s notched four goals and six assists in the Bundesliga this term, following on from a brilliant 2023/24 campaign in which he helped Leverkusen lift the league title.

Sources have stated that it is likely Frimpong will leave Germany this summer and Man City are one of the sides very keen on doing a deal. However, they will fsce competition from Premier League rivals.

Man City face battle for Jeremie Frimpong

TEAMtalk understands that Liverpool are also keeping tabs on Frimpong. They are set to lose Trent Alexander-Arnold to Real Madrid and Frimpong has been shortlisted as his potential successor by Arne Slot’s side.

Man City will therefore have to move quickly if they want to win the race for the Netherlands international.

Sources state that a bid of £40m will be enough to sign Frimpong this summer. The full-back has not yet decided on his future but will have no shortage of options.

Manchester United are also understood to be admirers of Frimpong, but they have other priorities and it would be difficult for them to seal a deal at present.

Celtic, meanwhile, will be due a big sell-on clause if Frimpong leaves Leverkusen this summer. The Hoops are watching with anticipation, hoping for a bidding war.

Leverkusen are also aware that they are likely to lose the defender in the summer and have also started to look at replacements.

Our sources say that Man City will make more advancements for Frimpong in the coming weeks but face a fight with Liverpool for his signature.

The expectation is that Frimpong will be on the move and a transfer could be agreed in the early stages of the summer window.

IN FOCUS: Man City, Liverpool target Jeremie Frimpong