Manchester City have identified Dani Olmo as a key summer target as they prepare for life after Kevin De Bruyne, it has been claimed.

De Bruyne announced on Friday that he will leave Man City in the summer following 10 incredible years at the Etihad. Pep Guardiola has confirmed that Man City opted against extending the attacking midfielder’s contract, rather than the player himself deciding to leave.

De Bruyne has been an unbelievable servant to City but has suffered from fitness issues this campaign.

City will hand Guardiola a top-quality new No 10 this summer as part of their major squad rebuild.

According to Fichajes, Olmo is among the frontrunners to join the Citizens ahead of next season.

The Barcelona star is viewed as an ‘ideal’ replacement for De Bruyne as he would be a ‘perfect’ fit in Guardiola’s system.

Guardiola and City love Olmo’s ability to carve defences open, which allows him to put up regular goals and assists.

City are also admirers of the 26-year-old’s versatility as he can shine as either a No 10 or left winger.

Guardiola holds long-standing interest in Olmo, having tracked him ever since his time at RB Leipzig, and City could now act on that this summer.

Olmo only joined Barca last summer in a £51m deal from Leipzig. The Catalan giants have had issues registering Olmo twice this season due to them being close to their salary cap.

The playmaker has notched eight goals and five assists in 28 appearances for Hansi Flick’s side this term, though Barca president Joan Laporta is considering moving him on to ease financial concerns.

Man City considering Olmo, Wirtz moves

Barca have given Olmo a £50m (€58.5m / $64m) price tag and City and preparing to match this.

Although, separate reports have claimed that Olmo is joined on City’s shortlist by Florian Wirtz and Charles De Ketelaere.

Wirtz has been named as Guardiola’s No 1 choice, while De Bruyne’s Belgian counterpart De Ketelaere is viewed as a backup option.

Wirtz will be far more expensive to sign than either Olmo or De Ketelaere, however.

Bayer Leverkusen know they have an insane talent on their hands and are expected to hold out for as much as £109m this summer.

Meanwhile, TEAMtalk can reveal that City hold ‘serious hopes’ of raiding Aston Villa for a top-class performer.

Ilkay Gundogan could follow De Bruyne out of the Etihad in June as his contract is winding down too.

The 34-year-old has been tipped to head to the Turkish Super Lig alongside a Chelsea flop.

