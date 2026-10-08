‘Business as usual’ for Man City as raid on Prem rivals for right-back Enzo Maresca loves in works

Man City remain on the hunt for new players, despite concerns over FFP sanctions

Manchester City are still doing work on potential transfer options for 2027, despite the threat of major sanctions on the horizon, and one name they admire is Brentford’s Michael Kayode, TEAMtalk can reveal.

Brentford are insistent that Kayode is firmly part of their long-term plans and tied the right-back down to a new long-term contract earlier this year.

However, Kayode’s emergence for the Italian national team – including scoring on his recent debut – means his form is not going unnoticed, with a potential return to Serie A already being strongly linked.

Juventus are one of the clubs to have shown significant interest in Kayode, but we understand that the 21-year-old is very happy with life in west London and there is currently no indication that he is looking to leave Brentford.

His performances, though, are attracting serious attention across the Premier League.

TEAMtalk can confirm that Arsenal, Chelsea, Liverpool and Manchester United are all keeping a firm eye on Kayode’s progress, with all four clubs having watched him closely last season.

Perhaps most interestingly, we understand that Man City remain keen and sources close to the Etihad outfit have told us they are continuing to do their work on potential recruitment plans, despite the major off-field issues facing the club.

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Business as usual for Man City in transfer hunt

City are facing the prospect of huge fines, a points deduction, a possible relegation and/or transfer restrictions after being found guilty of breaking Premier League financial rules.

The club have appealed the decision and, while that process continues, we understand City are continuing to plan for the future.

For the most part, sources insist the club are still operating on the basis that it is ‘business as usual’ from a recruitment perspective, with the club continuing to assess potential targets and plan for future transfer windows.

One of those players is Kayode.

City are in the market for a new right-back and have looked closely at Chelsea’s Malo Gusto, who remains of interest to the club.

However, we can confirm that City’s new head coach Enzo Maresca is believed to admire Kayode massively and the Brentford defender is a player who fits the profile the club are looking at for the future.

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Kayode’s rise with Italy has only strengthened his reputation, while his performances in the Premier League have established him as one of the most interesting young right-backs in the division.

Brentford’s position remains clear, though, they want to keep Kayode and believe he has a major role to play in their long-term plans.