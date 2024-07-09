Dani Olmo has been one of Spain’s best players in Euro 2024 and reports suggest Manchester City, Chelsea and Tottenham are interested in him.

The RB Leipzig attacking midfielder enjoyed a fantastic 2023/24, scoring eight goals and making five goals in 25 appearances across all competitions.

Olmo’s impressive form has continued at the Euros, netting two goals so far, his latest coming in a 2-1 victory over Germany in the quarter-final.

It will be interesting to see how he performs against France in the semi-final on Tuesday night.

The 26-year-old has caught the attention of clubs across Europe, especially because he has a tempting £51m release clause in his Leipzig contract.

As previously reported by TEAMtalk, Pep Guardiola is a big admirer of Olmo. According to GIVEMESPORT, Man City are now ‘mulling over’ whether to open talks over a transfer.

This comes amid uncertainty surrounding Kevin de Bruyne. Sources have informed TEAMtalk that the Belgian has agreed personal terms with Saudi club Al-Ittihad, but it remains to be seen whether the Cityzens’ sanction his exit.

Olmo has the potential to be an excellent replacement for De Bruyne, so it’s no surprise to see them considering a bid for the Leipzig man.

Man City consider Dani Olmo move

GIVEMESPORT’s report claims that Olmo is high on Man City’s shortlist of targets after being ‘pinpointed’ as a potential alternative to Lucas Paqueta.

They were expected to tie up a deal for Paqueta this summer but he is in danger of being hit with a lengthy ban following a betting investigation led by the Football Association.

Man City already have ‘good relations’ with Leipzig after they signed Josko Gvardiol for £77.6m from the German club last summer.

It’s claimed that they could now trigger the £51m release clause in Olmo’s contract and De Bruyne’s future could influence their decision.

De Bruyne may be past his peak at the age of 33 but still scored six goals and made 18 assists last season, so Olmo would have an extremely difficult task in filling his boots.

As mentioned, Chelsea and Tottenham have previously been linked with Olmo too and they could still join the race for his signature.

For now, although the talented Spaniard is aware of the growing interest in him, he remains fully focused on the Euros.

He will decide his next move once the tournament comes to an end, but a departure from Leipzig looks increasingly likely at this stage.

