Euro giant completes seven-year pursuit of Man City player, with Jude Bellingham connection revealed

Borussia Dortmund signed Yan Couto from Manchester City during the summer transfer window, seven years after they originally began targeting him, it has been revealed.

Couto broke through at Coritiba in Brazil before joining Man City for €6million in July 2020. However, the right-back – who can also operate further forward as a right winger – never made a senior appearance under Pep Guardiola as he was instead loaned out on three occasions.

Couto had two spells at City’s sister club Girona, either side of a temporary stint at Braga in Portugal.

The 22-year-old has earned a reputation as one of the best young full-backs in Europe, particularly during his time at Girona.

Indeed, last season he managed two goals and 10 assists in 39 games, helping Girona incredibly finish third in the Spanish top flight.

Despite Couto’s exciting rise, he never had a realistic chance of forcing his way into the City first team under Guardiola.

That is because the iconic manager can already rely on the likes of Kyle Walker, Rico Lewis, John Stones and Manuel Akanji at right-back, when all those players are fit.

As such, City decided at the start of the summer window that they were ready to listen to offers for the Brazilian, in a move which would give them extra money to play with.

Man City news: Dortmund finally snare Yan Couto

Couto went on to join Dortmund on July 31 via an initial loan which includes an obligation for the German giants to buy for €30m (£25.3m).

When the move reached completion, Couto described it as a ‘a dream come true’. As per reports in the German press, the transfer is also something of a dream for Dortmund themselves.

That is because Bild reveal how Dortmund first became interested in Couto when he was just 15 years old and emerging as a top talent in Brazil.

BVB were urged to sign Couto by respected scout Sebastian Krug, who masterminded the capture of Jude Bellingham from Birmingham City.

However, Dortmund lost out on his signing to City, as Guardiola’s side were able to offer Coritiba a better deal.

But the Bundesliga heavyweights, who won the Champions League in 1997, never lost sight of Couto and were finally able to land him earlier this year.

The report explains how Dortmund beat several other clubs to Couto’s capture this summer. As soon as the star became available for transfer, BVB sporting director Sebastian Kehl ‘immediately took action’ to put his side at the front of the queue.

Dortmund sent a delegation to Brazil to both get to know Couto on a personal level and initiate contract discussions with his entourage.

City may end up regretting their decision to let the four-cap international leave, as he has the potential to emerge into a top-class performer for Dortmund. However, in Lewis, City already have a young right-back who understands Guardiola completely and can shine at the elite level for years to come.

As such, Couto will have found it tough to ever establish himself as a guaranteed starter for the serial winners.

