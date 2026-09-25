Man City ‘GUILTY’ on almost all FFP charges as bombshell Premier League sanctions loom

Manchester City have been found guilty of 114 of 115 charges brought against them for a breach of financial regulations

Manchester City have been found GUILTY on ‘virtually all charges’ for breaches of Premier League financial regulations, as per a bombshell reveal by reliable journalist David Ornstein.

The verdict could have major ramifications for the future of English football, though the sanctions which will be imposed on the club are yet to be decided.

The Cityzens were initially charged by the Premier League back in February 2023, so the saga has taken well over three years before reaching a conclusion.

This has been a source of major frustration for the likes of Everton and Nottingham Forest, who received points deductions for significantly lesser breaches.

According to Ornstein of The Athletic, Man City have been found guilty of all but one of the 115 charges brought against them.

The club continue to deny any wrongdoing and are set to appeal against the verdict. “Manchester City found guilty on virtually all charges relating to breaches of Premier League financial regulations,” Ornstein posted on X.

“#MCFC expected to appeal against verdict issued by independent commission. Sanctions undecided, process ongoing.”

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Man City maintain stance on charges after guilty verdict

Man City’s position on the charges is said to remain the same as the statement they released in February 2023.

The statement said the club was “surprised” by the charges, and it “welcomes the review of this matter by an independent commission, to impartially consider the comprehensive body of irrefutable evidence that exists in support of its position”.

The club are now weighing up whether they wish to appeal the verdict – though that seems likely.

Supporters will now be waiting anxiously to learn what sanctions will be imposed, pending any appeal.

We will have more to follow on this major developing story soon.

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