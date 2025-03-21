Manchester City have made their midfield a major focus of attention for the summer transfer window and TEAMtalk can reveal their stance on a swoop for an impressive AC Milan star.

Pep Guardiola’s engine room has not been the same since Ballon d’Or winner Rodri suffered a cruel ACL blow back in September, even though they brought in Nico Gonzalez from Porto in the January window to try and fill that huge void.

A number of names have been linked with a switch to The Etihad, but Milan’s Tijjani Reijnders is increasingly becoming a priority for Man City in their search for reinforcements.

Alongside Atalanta’s Ederson Silva, as we reported weeks ago, the Netherlands international is now considered one of Guardiola’s top targets for the summer.

Reijnders has been in outstanding form for Milan this season, scoring 13 goals and providing four assists across all competitions for the Serie A giants.

Indeed, his performances earned him a contract extension until 2030 with a salary increase, showing how highly the Rossoneri values him. However, if they fail to qualify for the Champions League they could look with greater fear at the club’s financial situation and decide to monetise to finance their summer transfer business.

City had initially set a budget of €50million (£42m / $54m) for Reijnders – as we reported in December – but his consistent displays have pushed them to raise their budget to €60m (£50m / $65m).

To date, no official bids have been made yet, but City are closely monitoring the situation and are ready to make a move when the right opportunity arises.

AC Milan, as mentioned, would not want to part ways with Reijnders, but the failure to qualify for the Champions League could tempt them if a large offer actually arrives on the Rossoneri’s table.

Indeed, City are not the only club keeping tabs on Reijnders, with Manchester United previously linked and now Chelsea also reportedly in the mix.

Tijjani Reijnders profile

By Samuel Bannister

In a fairly turbulent season for AC Milan, Tijjani Reijnders has been a shining light.

The Dutch midfielder arrived in Italy when Milan bought him from AZ in 2023. He was largely playing as a no.8 in the Eredivisie, but has adapted his game over time in Serie A.

Reijnders played 50 times in his debut season with Milan, variably as a holding midfielder, box-to-box player or no.10.

He has operated in all those roles again this season, but his best form has arguably been when supporting the striker in an attacking midfield role. Indeed, it’s no coincidence that his goal tally has greatly increased – even in an inconsistent Milan side.

Able to burst into the box, Reijnders has good timing and movement, as well as the finishing touch. While his goalscoring rate has caught the eye, Reijnders makes plenty of key passes.

Reijnders could improve with his ball-winning ability, which is another reason why he may be better suited to an attacking midfield berth. That said, he outlined in October 2024 that his preferred role is as a box-to-box no.8, where he can combine all of his abilities.

By the start of the 2025-26 season, Reijnders will be 27 years old – an age that usually represents a player’s prime. With the progress he has been making at Milan, he seems on track for it to be a peak point of his career.

