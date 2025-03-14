Man City plot £70m bid for ‘exceptional’ Newcastle star as Pep Guardiola hatches masterplan

Manchester City are planning a summer bid for Bruno Guimaraes, with a report revealing Pep Guardiola’s plan regarding the midfielder and Rodri, as TEAMtalk discloses whether Newcastle United could sell the Brazilian star.

Guimaraes has been on the books of Newcastle since January 2022 when he joined from Lyon. The Brazil international snubbed Arsenal for a move to St James’ Park, and he has since established himself as one of the best midfielders in the Premier League and is a key player in Eddie Howe’s team

There has been speculation in the Spanish press that incoming Arsenal Sporting Director Andrea Berta is keen on signing Guimaraes in the summer transfer window.

TEAMtalk’s transfer correspondent Ben Jacobs reported on February 28 that Man City have had Guimaraes on their radar for some time.

Fichajes is now reporting that Man City are planning to make a bid for Guimaraes in the summer transfer window.

The defending Premier League champions are ready to offer £70million for the Newcastle midfielder, with manager Pep Guardiola a big fan.

The Man City manager publicly praised the Newcastle star in March 2024 ahead of the FA Cup quarter-final tie between the two sides.

The Daily Mail quoted Guardiola as saying about Guimaraes at the time: “He is an exceptional holding midfielder. He is aggressive, with the ball or without the ball.

“At set pieces, he’s aggressive and is a real, complete holding midfielder since being at Lyon and now at a club who want to grow up and up.

“I’m sure he’s part of the project for the next years. Definitely.”

According to Fichajes, Guardiola’s masterplan is to play Rodri and Guimaraes together in a double pivot system, with Nico Gonzalez complementing them.

Newcastle United stance on Bruno Guimaraes sale – sources

Fichajes is not one of the most reliable sources, and while TEAMtalk can ascertain that Man City hold an interest in Guimaraes, we need to wait for other outlets to back the claim that the Premier League club are planning to bid for him.

TEAMtalk’s transfer correspondent Ben Jacobs reported on February 22 that Newcastle have a verbal pact with Guimaraes.

Sources have revealed that the two parties have agreed that the Brazilian star can leave for around £85million this summer if Newcastle miss out on Champions League qualification and a suitor in the competition makes an offer.

Both Man City and Newcastle are in the race for the Champions League places at the moment.

Even if Newcastle fail to qualify for Europe’s premier club competition next season and Man City do, the Cityzens’ prospective £70m offer would still fall short of the agreed fee needed.

Latest Man City news: Camavinga bid, Frimpong interest

Bruno Guimaraes is not the only midfielder Man City have their eyes on.

According to the Spanish press, Man City manager Guardiola is keen on a deal for Real Madrid ace Eduardo Camavinga as well.

The defending Premier League champions are said to be ready to make a big offer for Camavinga.

However, Madrid do not want to sell the France international midfielder, who has demonstrated his versatility by playing at left-back.

TEAMtalk’s transfer expert Rudy Galetti has revealed that Man City are among the clubs tracking Johan Martinez.

Liverpool and Brighton and Hove Albion are also monitoring the 15-year-old Ecuadorian winger, who is playing in the youth system of Independiente del Valle.

TEAMtalk’s transfer correspondent Fraser Fletcher has reported that Man City are competing with Man United for Jeremie Frimpong.

Barcelona and Real Madrid, too, hold interest in the Bayer Leverkusen ace.

