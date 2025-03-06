Jacob Ramsey has been linked with a move to Man City

Manchester City have entered the frame for Aston Villa ace Jacob Ramsey, who is also being eyed by two other ‘Big Six’ clubs, according to a report.

Ramsey was linked with a move away from Villa last summer as they looked to meet PSR regulations. The money generated from his sale would go down as pure profit on Villa’s books as he is a product of their academy.

Ramsey ended up staying at Villa Park, whereas other stars such as Moussa Diaby, Douglas Luiz and Tim Iroegbunam left.

Although, Ramsey is still a candidate to secure a big transfer during the next transfer window, with Man City now on his trail.

TBR Football claim that City boss Pep Guardiola has ‘set his sights’ on the versatile star, who can operate as either a left winger or central attacking midfielder.

City have been ‘following Ramsey closely and have been hugely impressed with his progress’.

The 23-year-old could arrive at the Etihad this summer as part of Guardiola’s huge squad rebuild.

Ramsey is described as a ‘special’ talent who may end up replacing Jack Grealish on the left flank under Guardiola.

READ MORE ➡ Pep Guardiola told he’s made monumental Man City transfer mistake with departed star tipped for Ballon d’Or glory

Ramsey in, Grealish out?

Grealish joined City from Villa too – in a £100million deal in August 2021 – but is no longer a key part of Guardiola’s plans and could be moved on this summer.

The three-time Premier League champion has been suggested as an option for Tottenham Hotspur as they prepare for life after Son Heung-min.

Due to Ramsey’s adaptability, he could also help City in case more central players such as Bernardo Silva and Kevin De Bruyne depart.

The Citizens could soon enter a transfer tussle with Arsenal and Chelsea for Ramsey. Arsenal continue to ‘show interest’ in him, while Chelsea are also keeping tabs on the situation after holding initial talks with Villa last summer.

TBR state that Villa want in excess of £50m (€60m / $65m) before selling Ramsey. The Villans want to be well compensated after developing the Birmingham-born talent into a classy Premier League star.

While Villa fans would be sad to see Ramsey go, Unai Emery does now have other players who are capable of operating in similar positions.

Villa have the option to sign left winger Marcus Rashford permanently from Manchester United this summer, while Morgan Rogers has shone in the No 10 role since joining Villa from Middlesbrough.

Man City latest: Fabregas link; target up for sale

Meanwhile, reports in the Italian media claim that Cesc Fabregas will be a candidate for the City job once Guardiola leaves.

Fabregas’ great work at Como has supposedly seen him emerge on the shortlists of City, Barcelona, AC Milan and Inter Milan.

Milan left-back Theo Hernandez is on City’s radar ahead of the transfer window reopening this summer.

Milan have put the France star up for sale, which will likely spark bids from City and Real Madrid.

POLL: City’s best signing from a Prem rival