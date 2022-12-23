Carabao Cup draw: Man City face away day as Pep Guardiola hits out at Man City star’s fitness after Liverpool win

Unhappy Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola claims Kalvin Phillips returned from the World Cup “not in the right condition to train” after the England midfielder missed out on the Carabao Cup win over Liverpool.

The £42million summer signing from Leeds, who played just 40 minutes in Qatar, had made just four substitute appearances this season because of a shoulder injury and was initially a doubt to even make Gareth Southgate’s squad.

However, he has arrived back in a state with which Guardiola felt did not justify his inclusion in the squad for the 3-2 fourth-round Carabao Cup victory over Liverpool.

“Kalvin Phillips is not fit. He did not arrive in the best condition to train and play,” said the City boss.

Guardiola is also without another World Cup star, although for slightly more legitimate reasons.

“Ruben Dias is injured. Ruben has a hamstring from the last game in the World Cup and he is out.”

Guardiola could at least rely on another player who disappointed at the World Cup – Kevin de Bruyne.

The Belgium playmaker rediscovered his spark in his first game back with his club side, providing assists for two of the goals and generally dominating throughout.

“The first training session he was back I was not here but I was told it was brilliant. The game against Girona was brilliant and today he was outstanding,” added Guardiola.

“He just has to find the right fire inside of himself. Just to be a little bit, I would say grumpy or upset to play his best. That is his energy inside of him.

“When this happens, what a player: run, assist to score a goals, he is more than a player.

“I know it is not easy to find every three days this consistency. But today he has something inside that says ‘I am going to it, I want to fight’.

“When this happens it is Mr Kevin de Bruyne. What can I say, eight years he has done everything for this club, an absolute legend. He will be remembered forever as one of the greatest, greatest, greatest players of this club.”

Carabao Cup quarter-final draw

City will now face Southampton at St Mary’s in the last eight as they bid for a seventh Carabao Cup crown in 10 years, with the tie in the week commencing January 9.

League One Charlton’s reward for beating Brighton in the fourth round is a visit to Manchester United.

The Addicks are the only non-Premier League side left in the draw and they face a stern test against United, who are currently 57 places above them in the league ladder.

Nottingham Forest will be hoping to add more stories to their rich history in the League Cup as they host Wolves in a midlands derby.

Newcastle’s fans are beginning to dream of glory. And they will have their sights set on a semi-final berth as they host Leicester in the last eight.

