Manchester City should axe first-choice goalkeeper Ederson and bring in a replacement during the summer transfer window, according to Jamie Carragher.

Ederson had a night to forget on Tuesday as he made several mistakes during Man City’s 3-2 home defeat to Real Madrid in the first leg of their Champions League play-off. Man City were 2-1 up when Ederson gave possession back to Real Madrid with a poor pass.

The Brazilian went on to save Vinicius Junior’s shot, only to chest the ball into the path of Brahim Diaz. The 25-year-old – who left City for Madrid in January 2019 – finished on the half volley to drag Madrid level in the 86th minute.

Pep Guardiola’s side looked nervy following the equaliser and Madrid incredibly went on to snatch the winner. Ederson raced off his line to meet Vinicius Jr after the winger had capitalised on mistakes by Mateo Kovacic and Rico Lewis, only to see the ball chipped over his head. Jude Bellingham was on hand to tap home and give Madrid the advantage heading into the second leg.

On CBS Sports’ coverage of the game, Carragher questioned Ederson’s form and urged City to find a successor.

“We keep talking about Manchester City and Rodri and we saw a big banner of him before the game with the Ballon d’Or, we saw him on the bench and we keep talking about, you know they need midfield players, they’ve got older players, I think we’re at the stage now where Manchester City need a new goalkeeper,” the pundit said.

“Ederson’s been fantastic for Man City with the ball but in terms of being a goalkeeper, he’s cost them tonight and they needed him because he’s a really senior figure, he’s been there, he’s done it, he’s won all the leagues, Champions Leagues and this has been going on for too long with Ederson, the goalkeeper.

“That’s nowhere near enough at this level of football, he’s cost his team the game there.”

Man City revamp will likely include new keeper

As Carragher points out, Ederson has been a brilliant servant to City, having helped them win a host of trophies including six Premier League titles and the Champions League since joining in July 2017. Ederson has also revolutionised the keeper position in England, as he is able to complete long range passes with remarkable accuracy.

But the 31-year-old has struggled with injuries of late, while he does not look like the same player now he has returned to action.

Ederson was heavily linked with a move to the Saudi Pro League last summer. This summer might be the best time for City to part ways with the shot-stopper and step up their squad overhaul.

Previous reports have named Juventus star Michele Di Gregorio and Diogo Costa of Porto as two potential candidates to become City’s new No 1.

DON’T MISS: Man Utd, Man City learn asking price for outstanding Serie A midfield dynamo

Man City news: Vini Jr dig; De Bruyne replacement

There has been plenty of fallout from City’s defeat to Madrid, with the Citizens being blamed for taunting Vinicius Jr with their Rodri banner.

When asked about the banner after the match, Vinicius Jr said: “I see it, I see the banner, but whenever the opposing fans do things, they give me more strength to play a great game and here I did it.

“They know our history, everything we do in this competition. It’s the fifth time we’ve come, it’s always very cold, but this time we won and we have to continue along this line.”

Meanwhile, TEAMtalk can confirm reports that City are eyeing Bayer Leverkusen ace Florian Wirtz as a successor for Kevin De Bruyne.

Guardiola wants a world-class attacking midfielder to join his ranks this summer and City are closely following Wirtz’s situation as a result.

City will need to fend off Madrid to sign Wirtz, who has a £115million (€137.9m / $142.8m) release clause in his Leverkusen contract.

QUIZ – two clubs before