Man City tie up first signing since FFP guilty verdict emerged – deal on hold til 2028 – Exclusive

Cavan Sullivan is to join Manchester City - but fans won't see him until 2028

Manchester City are delighted with the progress of teenage sensation Cavan Sullivan and have held extensive discussions with his camp over their plans for the highly coveted youngster, with his move to the Etihad Stadium now considered a done deal, TEAMtalk understands.

The 17-year-old midfielder has emerged as one of the most wanted young talents in world football, with Barcelona and Real Madrid among the European heavyweights who have already held conversations regarding his future – as previously revealed by TEAMtalk.

However, Sullivan has committed himself to City Football Group (CFG), and those plans remain firmly in place despite the growing interest in his signature.

TEAMtalk understands that City have spoken at length with Sullivan’s representatives about his development and the pathway mapped out for him once he makes the move to England. The club remain hugely encouraged by his progress and are confident in their long-term vision for the American prospect.

Sullivan is currently scheduled to move to England in January 2028, when he will be in a position to take the next major step in his career. However, the precise route he takes could depend on developments surrounding Manchester City’s ongoing fight against allegations of breaches of the Premier League’s financial rules.

The Cityzens are maintaining their innocence and could take the battle to clear their name all the way to the High Court, sources have revealed.

The uncertainty surrounding that case has introduced a potential complication into City’s longer-term planning, but TEAMtalk can reveal that CFG have already discussed contingency arrangements with Sullivan’s camp to ensure his development remains on track…

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Man City map out alternative plan for Sullivan amid FFP concerns

We understand that CFG have made it clear that, should any circumstances prevent or inhibit a move to Manchester City, a multi-year transfer ban has been floated as one of the punishments they could face – they would have alternative plans in place to secure Sullivan a loan move.

That could involve a destination within the City Football Group network or another suitable club where he would be able to continue his development and gain valuable experience at a high level.

The reassurance is significant given the level of interest Sullivan has generated. Barcelona and Real Madrid have both held conversations, underlining the standing he has already established among some of Europe’s most powerful clubs.

For City, securing Sullivan’s long-term commitment represents an important step in their efforts to bring one of the world’s most exciting young prospects into their system. The club have been tracking his development closely and remain delighted with the progress he has made.

Sullivan’s decision to commit to CFG has provided City with a degree of certainty despite the attention from elsewhere. However, his potential move to England remains some distance away, leaving time for the situation surrounding the club’s financial case to develop.

The possibility of a loan elsewhere would provide a degree of flexibility, ensuring Sullivan would not be left without a clear development pathway if circumstances complicated his planned arrival at the Etihad Stadium.

CFG’s extensive network of clubs could prove valuable in that regard, although any eventual destination would depend on the circumstances at the time and what is considered best for the youngster’s progression.

For now, City remain firmly focused on their plans for Sullivan and are pleased with how his development is progressing. The conversations with his representatives underline the importance they place on maintaining a clear pathway for him, given how highly they regard him.

Sources also revealed on Monday that Sullivan is not the only USA prospect that City have their eyes on, with a teenage Borussia Dortmund winger also on their radar.

Meanwhile, an Arsenal icon has revealed what he expects City’s punishment to be and when he expects the saga to be ‘all over’.