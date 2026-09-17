Real Madrid and Barcelona have made fresh enquiries about Manchester City-bound teenage sensation Cavan Sullivan, but TEAMtalk understands the United States youngster remains firmly committed to joining City and the wider City Football Group.

Sullivan, one of the most highly rated teenagers in world football, has continued to make a major impression with Philadelphia Union and his rapid progress has ensured that the biggest clubs in Europe are keeping a close eye on his situation.

Indeed, we can reveal that both Real Madrid and Barcelona have asked fresh questions about Sullivan, with his performances in Major League Soccer continuing to attract attention across Europe.

However, despite the interest from two of Spain’s biggest clubs, Sullivan’s future remains tied to Manchester City.

The 16-year-old signed a record-breaking Homegrown contract with Philadelphia Union in 2024 that runs through 2028, with a pre-arranged pathway taking him to City once he is eligible to move to England.

Philadelphia confirmed at the time that Sullivan had signed through 2028, while reports around the agreement established the future City transfer.

TEAMtalk understands Sullivan remains fully committed to that plan and there is no indication that the approaches from Real Madrid or Barcelona have changed his thinking.

Indeed, the continued interest from Europe’s elite is viewed as further evidence of the extraordinary progress Sullivan has made since becoming a professional.

Sullivan made his MLS debut for Philadelphia Union in July 2024, aged just 14 years and 293 days. That made him the youngest player to appear in an MLS match and, at the time, the youngest player to appear in a major professional sports league in the United States or Canada, breaking Freddy Adu’s long-standing record by 13 days.

He has continued to rewrite records since then and is now establishing himself as a regular contributor for Philadelphia despite still being only 16.

His form in 2026 has been particularly eye-catching, with Sullivan producing a run of performances that has propelled him into wider US national-team consideration. He has also been receiving increased attention from European scouts as his development accelerates.

Indeed, our sources indicate that his continued progress has attracted interest from virtually every major club monitoring the next generation of elite talent.

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Man City confident of fending off Real Madrid, Barcelona interest in Sullivan

Real Madrid and Barcelona are the latest to make enquiries, but City remain comfortable with the position they have established and Sullivan is still expected to head to England when he reaches the required age.

The agreement is regarded as a significant piece of business for City, who identified Sullivan at a very early stage and have maintained their relationship with the player and Philadelphia throughout his development.

Philadelphia have also confirmed that they remain in contact with City over Sullivan’s progress, with the two clubs working together as the teenager continues his development in MLS.

Sullivan himself has previously spoken of his ambition to eventually play for City, while his current priority remains continuing his development and establishing himself with Philadelphia.

That pathway remains unchanged despite the latest interest.

Real Madrid and Barcelona have the stature to attract almost any young player in world football, but we understand Sullivan has no intention of walking away from the agreement that has been in place with City chiefs.