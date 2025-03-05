Cesc Fabregas is being considered as the next Manchester City boss

Cesc Fabregas could be in line for a fast track to the top of management, with Manchester City and three other huge clubs keeping an eye on him for their first-team roles.

Fabregas has only been a first-team manager since the summer of 2024. Indeed, he was officially given the top job at Como after serving as assistant to Osian Roberts last season.

He was previously their under-19s coach, and was added to Roberts’ staff after five games as caretaker boss last season.

So far this term, Fabregas has led his side – who were promoted to Serie A last season – to seven wins and seven draws in the league, where they sit 13th in the table.

That he has held his own in a new division, and brought big names such as Pepe Reina, Sergi Roberto and Alberto Moreno to the club, has him on the radar or some big sides.

Italian outlet Il Messaggero states several top European clubs are eyeing Fabregas, including: Man City, Barcelona, Inter Milan and AC Milan.

It’s said City are plotting a reserve plan in case of Pep Guardiola’s exit, given City’s up and down form this season.

Fabregas could return to England

A move to City – or any other of those sides – would be a shock for Fabregas, who’s less than a year into being a first-team manager. Interest shows he’s well thought of as a tactician early in his time as a boss.

But City would also represent a return to England, where Fabregas played most of his football.

The former midfielder played for Arsenal for seven years, and Chelsea for three, so he has a good grasp on how football is played in England.

He is doing well with little prior knowledge of Italian football during his time at Como, so could go onto even bigger things if he were to move to City.

The same could be true at Barcelona, given Fabregas played there for five years.

Man City round-up: Guardiola told of huge mistake

Joe Cole feels Julian Alvarez is a future Ballon d’Or winner, which suggests that Guardiola selling him to Atletico Madrid was a massive mistake.

It is believed a move in from La Liga, rather than out, will not be happening at City, with Barcelona’s Jules Kounde rejecting the Citizens.

Meanwhile, AC Milan have reportedly put City target Theo Hernandez up for sale, and the only potential barrier now is from Real Madrid.

And it’s believed the Citizens are ready to make a formal approach for Juventus wing-back Andrea Cambiaso, following a personal request from Guardiola.

