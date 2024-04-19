Chelsea braced for ‘lucrative offer’ as Liverpool and PSG step up interest for highly rated star

Chelsea are ‘bracing themselves’ for offers for Levi Colwill this summer with Liverpool and PSG among the clubs interested, according to reports.

With Chelsea keen to fall in line with the Premier League’s Profit and Sustainability rules, the club are looking to offload a number of assets in the upcoming window.

One of their players who is attracting interest right now is Levi Colwill, who has impressed during his first full campaign at Stamford Bridge.

According to Give Me Sport, Chelsea are ‘bracing themselves’ for offers for Colwill with the club expecting a Champions League side to ‘test their resolve’ with a ‘lucrative offer’.

The report mentions that Liverpool are among the clubs interested in Colwill as they are plotting their return to the Champions League ahead of next season.

With Ruben Amorim being heavily linked with the Liverpool job, it makes sense that the club are looking at someone like Colwill.

If Amorim does join Liverpool, he could look to deploy his trusted 3-4-3 formation at Anfield next season. Colwill would be a natural fit into the left-sided centre-half role and would be a sensible addition for the Reds.

PSG are also interested

While Liverpool will fancy their chances of landing a deal for Colwill, they aren’t the only side who are interested in the 21-year-old.

As per the same report, PSG have also been linked with a move for the Chelsea defender. Under Luis Enrique, the French table toppers have been targeting younger players and Colwill would fit into their new transfer strategy.

Presnel Kimpembe, who usually plays as PSG’s left-sided centre-half, has missed the entirety of the season through injury so it makes sense that the French club are looking to strengthen this department.

Chelsea do hold all of the cards when deciding whether or not to sell Colwill as the defender is under contract until 2029 with the option of an extra year.

On the whole, he has impressed under Mauricio Pochettino too. His ability to play at left-back or centre-half makes him an especially useful asset for Chelsea.

He has missed the last few weeks of the season through injury, but across all competitions, he’s featured in 32 games this season.

Earlier this year, TEAMtalk sources revealed that Chelsea had ‘no intention’ of selling Colwill in the January window despite Liverpool being ‘extremely keen’.

Given the financial situation that now faces Chelsea, it remains to be seen if they have changed their stance on cashing in on the 21-year-old defender.

