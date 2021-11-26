Chelsea, Man City rival Newcastle as one side prepare big offer for star

Chelsea and Manchester City have joined Newcastle in the battle to sign Benfica’s Darwin Nunez, with one side reported to be tabling an offer soon.

Newcastle United emerged as the initial suitors for Benfica’s Nunez recently. Though it was revealed the Portuguese side want to wait for the summer to listen to offers, as they believe the Uruguayan’s price will rise.

Despite that, a new report from Record (via Sport Witness) claims Nunez’s agent has met with one side to discuss a transfer.

That development means one of Manchester City or Chelsea could usurp Newcastle in the race for Nunez.

Indeed, it is clear to see why the forward is such a hot commodity. Nunez has scored three goals in five Champions League games this season, against Barcelona and Bayern Munich no less.

The 22-year-old also has seven goal contributions from nine games in Liga Bwin. Indeed, his impressive returns have caught the eye of Premier League sides, among some big European teams.

What’s more, Nunez has scored twice in six caps for Uruguay, where he has been deployed across the whole of the front line.

Benfica will not accept offers below €50million for the in-form talisman. However, the interested sides are all in very healthy financial positions, and would likely have no issue in spending that sum.

Manchester City were unsuccessful in their pursuit of Harry Kane in the summer, and remain without an out-and-out striker. Furthermore, it looks as if they could be the side with the most stock in the race for Nunez.

It remains to be seen which club is in contact with Nunez’s agent. However, any side would benefit from acquiring the services of such a promising young talent.

