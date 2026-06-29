The Chelsea star is keen on a reunion with Enzo Maresca at Man City

Manchester City are preparing to raise the stakes in their pursuit of Chelsea defender Malo Gusto after identifying the France international as their preferred solution at right-back and with the player now giving the move his own personal green light, TEAMtalk can reveal.

City’s incoming head coach Enzo Maresca is playing a key role in shaping the club’s recruitment plans and sources have confirmed that Gusto has emerged as one of his priority targets for the summer window.

TEAMtalk revealed earlier this summer that Man City held a strong interest in the 23-year-old, and we can now confirm that discussions have accelerated as the Premier League giants prepare to make their move.

The two clubs have been in talks over Enzo Maresca‘s compensation, a deal which we’ve been told is now all but agreed, and during that we can confirm they also spoke about Gusto.

We revealed last week that City were not enamoured by Chelsea‘s asking price, but talks continue after he emerged as their top choice.

City had been doing extensive work on Newcastle United’s Tino Livramento and viewed the England international as one of the best young full-backs in Europe.

However, concerns over Livramento’s injury history, combined with Newcastle’s valuation, have prompted a change in direction.

The Magpies are understood to want more than £60million for Livramento, which City believe represents a major risk and instead, attention has turned firmly towards Gusto.

Chelsea are also looking for a fee in a similar region, but sources indicate City are hoping to strike a deal worth no more than £50million.

Whether the two clubs can bridge that valuation gap remains to be seen, but City believe Gusto represents the best blend of quality, experience and long-term potential among the options they have assessed.

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Maresca factor key to Gusto move

We can also reveal that Gusto himself is ready to leave Stamford Bridge and would welcome the opportunity to reunite with Maresca at the Etihad Stadium.

The pair developed a close working relationship during Maresca’s spell at Chelsea, with Gusto believing the Italian played a major role in his development over the past two seasons.

Sources close to the player indicate he would be keen to work under Maresca again should Man City reach an agreement with Chelsea.

City’s desire to strengthen at right-back comes despite their satisfaction with how Matheus Nunes has adapted to the role.

The Portugal international impressed after being deployed there on numerous occasions last season and remains an important option within the squad.

However, City believe another natural right-back is required to provide greater balance and competition heading into a demanding campaign under Maresca.

Several alternatives have been considered.

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Brentford defender Michael Kayode, Monaco full-back Vanderson and Roma youngster Wesley have all featured prominently in City’s scouting discussions during recent months.

Yet, after weighing up the various options available, Gusto has emerged as the clear favourite.

Chelsea’s recent recruitment could also prove significant.

The Blues have already secured a deal for highly-rated Italy international Marco Palestra, adding further competition in the full-back positions.

While Chelsea insist Palestra’s arrival does not signal Gusto’s departure, the Frenchman now believes the time is right to pursue a fresh challenge and is understood to be open to linking up with Maresca once again.

For City, the next step will be attempting to find common ground with Chelsea over a transfer fee.