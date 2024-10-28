Chelsea on red alert as Man City consider shock sale of Pep Guardiola favourite

Manchester City could sell centre-back Ruben Dias in 2025 and Chelsea are among those interested in signing him, sources have exclusively revealed to TEAMtalk.

The Cityzens are under investigation for 115 alleged breaches of the Premier League’s profit and sustainability rules (PSR) and could face serious consequences if found guilty.

The potential punishments range from a fine, a transfer ban, a significant points deduction or even expulsion from the top flight, but sources have informed TEAMtalk that Man City continue to plan for the future despite the ongoing battle.

It’s suggested that there is a new era of players ready to take centre stage at the Etihad and that will mean some of the club’s most familiar faces leave in the coming months.

One of the players who could be sold by Man City as a result of the pending reshuffle is defender Dias, who is attracting major interest from clubs in the Premier League and around Europe.

We understand that Chelsea are keeping an eye on Dias’ situation and could be tempted to make an audacious move for the defender if he becomes available.

The Blues view the 27-year-old’s vast experience at the highest level as a potentially priceless addition to their youthful squad as they look to become serial trophy challengers once again.

Dias is a key member of Pep Guardiola’s squad and is under contract at the Etihad until 2027 and is still in his prime years.

Despite this, TEAMtalk sources are adamant that he could leave Man City in a shock move next year as interest in the defender’s signature ramps up.

Chelsea are keeping close tabs on Dias’ situation but could face competition from clubs in the Bundesliga and LaLiga should they choose to make a move.

As previously reported, Enzo Maresca is happy with his Blues squad and isn’t planning to make any major additions in January, but that could change if an opportunity to sign a top player who he feels will immediately improve his starting XI presents itself.

Man City are yet to put a firm price tag on Dias but they consider him one of Europe’s best centre-backs and will demand a big fee for his sale.

They paid £65m to sign Dias from Benfica in 2020 and would at least want to recoup that fee from his sale, but sources say they are likely to demand significantly more.

Dias was voted as one of Man City’s Vice Captains at the start of this season alongside Kevin de Bruyne, Rodri and Bernardo Silva – highlighting his importance to the team.

Man City gossip: De Bruyne to MLS? / Porto star targeted

In other news, Man City face the prospect of losing another key player in De Bruyne, who is reportedly in talks with MLS side San Diego FC.

De Bruyne is out of contract at the end of the season and therefore is eligible to sign a pre-contract agreement with foreign clubs from the start of January, ahead of a free transfer next summer.

Clubs from the Saudi Pro League hold a concrete interest in the Belgian superstar but he would prefer a switch to the United States, putting San Diego in pole position in the race for his signature.

Talks with San Diego FC are only at a preliminary stage and claims made elsewhere that De Bruyne has been offered a salary of $20 million per year to move to the upstart MLS club are wide of the mark.

Meanwhile, Man City are reportedly eyeing potential goalkeeper signings amid the uncertainty surrounding Ederson, who is also being targeted by Saudi clubs.

Reports suggest that the Cityzens could go head-to-head with LaLiga giants Barcelona for highly-rated Porto shot-stopper Diogo Costa should Ederson leave in the coming months.

It’s suggested that a bid of €45m (£37.5m / $48.6m) would be enough to lure him to the Etihad in 2025.

