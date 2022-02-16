Manchester City are eyeing a double raid on RB Leipzig for Josko Gvardiol and Christopher Nkunku, according to reports in Germany.

City look on course to retain their Premier League title this season, but by the summer, they will be looking to strengthen their squad even further to keep rivals at arm’s length.

There are very few areas of their squad that need reinforcing, but even so, adding extra competition can keep them one step ahead.

With that in mind, they are being linked with a double bid for Leipzig pair Gvardiol and Nkunku by SportBild.

The report (via Sport Witness) claims the duo are both on City’s radar. Valued at €25m and €55m respectively, the double deal would cost City approximately £67m.

Gvardiol is a centre-back who was of serious interest to Leeds United when they returned to the Premier League. The Croatian chose the pathway Leipzig prepared for him though after leaving Dinamo Zagreb.

His decision has been justified by his progress since. Now, clubs of high stature are queueing up for him.

Pep Guardiola’s City have joined the race to snap Gvardiol up as one for the future of their backline at the age of 20.

Gvardiol joins Nkunku on Man City radar

Further forward, they are also keeping tabs on his teammate Nkunku. Originally a midfielder, he has moved into attacking territory in recent years, either as a winger or a number 10.

The Frenchman could leave Leipzig for a major sum compared to what they took him from PSG for. He has also been linked with Manchester United, Liverpool and Arsenal.

Nkunku actually scored a hat-trick against City in the Champions League earlier this season.

Leipzig have the 24-year-old under contract until 2024, and Gvardiol until 2026.

But €80m from City could change their plans to keep the pair – and would be another beneficial move for the Premier League champions’ long-term credentials.

Man City make winger move

City are not just looking towards Leipzig for reinforcements. Their scouting network has identified Brazilian talent Savio as a key target.

In fact, they have supposedly submitted a bid for someone Arsenal also admire.

Journalist Ekrem Konur recently reported Arsenal had scouted 17-year-old Atletico Mineiro attacker Savio. The Brazilian is one of the hottest prospects in his home country right now, and has drawn comparisons with Gabriel Martinelli.

Now, Savio may get his wish for a bigger stage after the Guardian revealed Man City have tabled a bid.

The report – written by trusted journalist Fabrizio Romano – stated the bid is worth ‘€6.5m (£5.5m) plus add-ons’. A sell-on clause would also be included to sweeten the deal for Atletico.

There are even tentative plans in place for Savio’s first move if he were to join Man City. The report adds Dutch side PSV Eindhoven could take Savio on loan next season if he signs for City in the summer.

Romano confirmed interest from Arsenal and – coincidentally – the Red Bull Group. He stated both entities had made an approach for Savio in December.

However, it is Man City who have made the first move, and negotiations with the new frontrunners are ongoing at present.

