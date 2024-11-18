Pep Guardiola will not sell James McAtee as Manchester City are in an injury crisis

Manchester City are reportedly reluctant to allow James McAtee to leave for West Ham, as the club regard him highly, and don’t want to further weaken their squad amid an injury crisis.

McAtee has played just six times for City this season, and only three games from the start, including the Community Shield. The 22-year-old is clearly not a priority for Pep Guardiola just yet.

But amid interest from West Ham and an injury crisis, the manager will not let him go.

According to Football Insider, the City boss does not want to weaken his squad as the club hunts a fifth successive Premier League title, especially amid injury problems.

It is also believed that McAtee is held in high regard by City.

Though his opportunities could be limited, with two of his starts coming in the League Cup, a competition the club are no longer in, injuries could mean the Englishman sees more action.

West Ham interest in McAtee

Interest from West Ham in the attacking-midfielder was reported of late.

It is believed the Hammers feel they could soon lose Lucas Paqueta, and want McAtee to take his place if that happens.

As such, £20million has been set aside for the snare of the City man.

Given it doesn’t seem that will cut it, the 14th-placed Premier League side would be best served finding another target if they do feel Paqueta could be gone by the end of January.

Man City round-up: Ex-Citizen back on radar

TEAMtalk sources have revealed that City are looking at re-signing former right-back Jeremie Frimpong as a long-term replacement for Kyle Walker.

TEAMtalk can also reveal that City, along with Chelsea and Tottenham, are planning to move for Bournemouth’s Illia Zabarnyi.

Meanwhile, it’s believed the Premier League champions are confident that Erling Haaland will pen a new deal, following their reported offer of £500,000 per week, which is an English record.

And it’s believed that Mikel Arteta could potentially look to take over as the City boss at some point in the future.

City injuries

Currently, City have 10 players sidelined, and five of those play in the midfield.

The current injury list includes Rodri, Oscar Bobb, Jack Grealish, Phil Foden, Matheus Nunes, Jeremy Doku, John Stones, Ruben Dias, Manuel Akanji and Nathan Ake.

As such, it is little surprise that McAtee is being held onto, with Guardiola aware he might well need him to play an elevated role, especially with Foden, Grealish and Bobb – three players similar to the youngster – out of action at the moment.