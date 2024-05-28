Man City brace for £100m offers for superstar, with constant contact pressuring Guardiola to act

Manchester City have been told that until Kevin De Bruyne pens a new deal at the club, Saudi Pro League sides will “continue to take meetings” with his camp, and are prepared to pay over £100million.

De Bruyne’s City career shockingly looks as if it could be winding down. He is still the elite playmaker he has been throughout his career, highlighted by the fact that though he only manage 18 Premier League games this season due to injury, he registered 10 assists.

That put him within three of the top assister in the league, Ollie Watkins, who played all but one game for Aston Villa.

But the fact that De Bruyne is now 32 years old and missed a lot of the season through injury, City might be wary that this may become a recurring theme.

He is only under contract for another year, and there is no strong indication that he’s going to pen a new deal soon, despite suggestions the club want him to extend.

That has piqued the interest of a number of sides from across the globe.

Saudi Pro League sides, as well as some in Major League Soccer, have registered their interest in De Bruyne.

He has also taken meetings with some sides to secure his future if it’s to be away from City, with it recently being suggested that he’d live in San Diego after the Southern California side, which will be officially formed in 2025, met with his representatives.

DON’T MISS: Five potential heirs to Kevin de Bruyne at Man City: £100m Liverpool target, West Ham star, Bayern Munich golden boy

Saudi sides eyeing tricky 2024 transfer

Saudi Pro League sides remain in the hunt following that reveal, and according to transfer insider Ben Jacobs, will push for the transfer this summer, despite the fact it could be a hard time to pull it off.

“Kevin De Bruyne remains a Saudi target, but the Belgian has not yet given any indication yet he wants to leave Manchester City. A transfer is also arguably harder to pull off this summer because of Euro 2024,” he told Caught Offside.

“Players like De Bruyne will only be focused on that tournament and the season will start shortly after,” Jacobs said.

“De Bruyne is not the kind of player that will want uncertainty over his future. If he was to move he would want to do so before the season start rather than at the end of the window. It’s been clear for some time Manchester City want him to extend.”

Constant contact forces Guardiola to act

The insider also suggests that the meetings undertaken by De Bruyne’s team will continue with Saudi sides, who will make constant efforts to convince him to join unless he pens a new deal.

“Saudi dealmakers are prepared to be patient. They will try for De Bruyne in 2025 if they feel it’s a lost cause this summer. But until De Bruyne puts pen to paper, Saudi officials will continue to take meetings with the De Bruyne camp and are prepared to offer over £100m to Manchester City,” Jacobs added.

“It is an ambitious swoop to pull off, but the Saudi project isn’t afraid to try for these kind of bold moves.”

While it’s believed City want De Bruyne to pen a new deal, they might try harder to get him to stay if they feel there’s a danger he could head elsewhere, given the persistent efforts by Saudi clubs.

READ MORE: The key contract details of every Man City first-team player: Expiry dates, weekly wages, agents…