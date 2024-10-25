Man City choose 56-goal superstar as ‘priority’ transfer, with Real Madrid plotting £125m raid

Manchester City have reportedly already been in touch with Viktor Gyokeres regarding joining the club, amid interest in a £125million Erling Haaland snare by Real Madrid.

Gyokeres is currently one of the hottest commodities in Europe. With 56 goals in two seasons, plus the 13 games he has played this term, he’s one of the best goalscorers in the world currently.

Links to some of the biggest sides in the world have stemmed as a result of his performances.

However, it is Premier League champions City who seem to have the best chance of getting him right now. Indeed, they have one of the best strikers in the world of their own, in Haaland, but it’s not certain he’ll remain for much longer.

According to Sky Sport Switzerland, Real Madrid want him for the 2025/26 season, and the striker himself has ‘expressed clear desire’ to head there soon.

With a €150million (£125m/$162m) release clause, it’s believed life has been made ‘easier’ for Real in pursuit of Haaland.

To replace him, Gyokeres is viewed, with City said to be ‘already in contact’ with his entourage.

Director of football Hugo Viana is said to have made his signing a ‘priority’ and that he will be available for €100m (£83m/$108m), he is a cheaper option than the potentially departing Haaland.

Gyokeres could join Amorim at City

If Gyokeres is to join the Citizens, he could link up with his current Sporting boss, Ruben Amorim.

Reports of late have suggested he is viewed as the ‘leading contender’ to replace Pep Guardiola, who is out of contract in Manchester at the end of the current campaign.

That move is one being viewed by Viana, who has joined City from Sporting.

He is also the man prioritising the snare of Gyokeres, and if he brings Amorim through the door, given how spectacular the striker has been under him, the boss could push for him, too.

Man City round-up: Big La Liga names on radar

While Haaland could head to La Liga at some point, City could take some stars from the league.

Firstly, they are considering the signing of Arda Guler from Real themselves, with Kevin De Bruyne’s future up in the air.

They are also courting Raphinha after a phenomenal Champions League performances for Barcelona of late, with an £83m transfer in the offing.

But they could be beaten to the signing of promising youngster Andrija Maksimovic, who’s currently plying his trade with Red Star Belgrade, as Brighton is seemingly viewed as a better destination for him at the moment.

Gyokeres v Haaland