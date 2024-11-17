Manchester City are reportedly ‘confident’ that Erling Haaland will pen a new deal, with a staggering £500,000 per week making him the highest-paid player in the Premier League.

Haaland has been one of the very best players in England since his move there in 2022. He has since scored 105 goals and assisted 14 in 114 games.

The Norwegian striker has also helped City to two Premier League titles, a Champions League, an FA Cup, while also winning the golden boot for the Premier League twice, for the Champions League on City’s triumphant year, as well as being the highest-scorer in all of Europe that season.

City know Haaland is a priceless commodity, but they are planning on handing him an enormous wage to get him to sign a new deal.

According to the Mirror, City are ‘increasingly confident’ that the Norwegian will pen a new deal which will see him extend for two years.

That’s because they are planning to offer him a whopping £500,000 per week, which would eclipse the Premier League record, and see Haaland’s reported wage of £375,000,000 rise a long way.

The current record is reportedly held by Kevin De Bruyne, who City are said to pay £400,000 per week.

City do, though, reportedly want Haaland’s £150million release clause to be dropped, while his advisors are hoping it remains.

DON’T MISS: The 10 highest-paid players at Man City as club face potential ‘expulsion’ for financial breaches

Haaland on radar of La Liga giants

City are looking to keep Haaland from joining another club by getting rid of his release clause, with Real Madrid and Barcelona some of the biggest names courting him.

It is believed that the striker would like to head to La Liga at some point.

Real Madrid have had their eyes on him as one of their very favourite players for some time.

Meanwhile, Barcelona were said of late to be plotting a blockbuster signing, with Haaland topping their list, and Viktor Gyokeres and Omar Marmoush in reserve if they can’t.

Man City round-up: West Ham after talented midfielder

City could potentially sell James McAtee, with West Ham after the attacking-midfielder, amid fears that could lose Lucas Paqueta.

City themselves have interest in Paqueta, but would most likely sign him in a separate deal than involving McAtee in a swap.

Meanwhile, it has been suggested that Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta could look to move to City at some point in the future.

Rodri has reportedly decided that if he is to leave City to return to Spain, he’d rather head to Barcelona than Real Madrid, as a move to the latter would be ‘betrayal’ to his former side Atletico Madrid.

Haaland’s City milestones