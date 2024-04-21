Man City considering shock Jack Grealish sale as ‘big fee’ paves way for £100m-plus replacement move

Jack Grealish could be sold by Manchester City to raise big funds for new signings

Manchester City are reportedly not entirely convinced with Jack Grealish, and they will consider selling him for a big fee, which could go towards a huge replacement signing.

Grealish joined City with a huge amount of promise in 2021. He quite rightly commanded a £100million transfer fee, having carried Aston Villa for the past few seasons.

His free-flowing attacking style in his final season with the Villans saw the attacking-midfielder score seven goals and provide 10 assists, while generally proving a nuisance to other attackers.

He’s been useful here and there for City – last season, Grealish scored five goals and assisted 11 times in all competitions as City won the Premier League, Champions League and FA Cup.

And while it’s hard to know exactly who Pep Guardiola sees as his best assets, that Grealish is yet to play more than 28 Premier League games in a single season suggests Grealish might not be in that group in terms of the attack.

Injuries have not helped him this season, but he’s played just 17 times in the league, scoring three goals and assisting just one.

As a result of some meagre performances, Football Insider suggests Guardiola is ‘not convinced’ by the Englishman.

And as such, Grealish is ‘considered dispensable’ by City this summer.

DON’T MISS: Man City transfers: Five players to sell this summer, including signing Guardiola completely misjudged

City considering shock Grealish sale

Indeed, while he’s not done a lot wrong and has been a decent asset, it’s said they are ‘willing to listen to offers’ for him.

In fact, a shock sale is now said to be a ‘growing possibility’ with City expecting a ‘big fee’ if they sell him.

It’s said he’s internally regarded as a player who could raise a good amount of money for other purchases.

That he cost £100million three years ago and is still only 28, and has three years left on his deal, he could certainly command a good fee.

Musiala could replace Grealish

It’s believed that City are willing to make a big splash to land Jamal Musiala, who is seen as an improvement on the City players in his position – Grealish’s lack of influence and Kevin de Bruyne’s injuries cited as a big reason for interest in him.

The Bayern Munich attacking-midfielder has 12 goals and seven assists in all competitions this season.

If he is to be sold, it’s believed it could be for north of £100million.

The sale of Grealish could certainly go a long way to financing the deal for a star who should continue rising given he’s still just 21 years old.

READ MORE: Five potential heirs to Kevin de Bruyne at Man City: £100m Liverpool target, West Ham star, Bayern Munich golden boy