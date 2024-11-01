Man City in danger with most important asset ready to jump ship, as role Viana played explained

Keith Wyness believes Pep Guardiola could give Manchester City one more year in order to let new director Hugo Viana settle in, but the manager is “getting itchy feet” as he knows there are “new challenges waiting for him”.

City have seen Guardiola led them to various successes over the past seven years. But various reports of late suggest that the City boss might call it a day after this season.

That his current contract is up at the end of the campaign, and he has won everything there is to win, so it’s easy to see why he could move on.

But with new director Viana only just arriving at the club, Wyness believes Guardiola could stay for another season to simplify that transition.

“Pep has been sending out mixed signals recently, positive and negative,” Wyness told Football Insider.

“With Hugo Viana coming in, the way I’m reading it is that he might do another year.

“That then gives Viana the time to settle in and work on the succession plan.”

Guardiola could be done

While Wyness feels that an extra year is viable, he also notes that Guardiola is coming to the end of his tether and could yet decide he is done.

“But then again, I’m seeing Pep getting itchy feet and showing signs that he wants to move on. He’s showing frustration and there are new challenges waiting for him out there,” Wyness added.

“He’s starting to feel that he needs to address them, but he will ultimately do the right thing for City.

“It could be that he signs a one-year extension, but he’s certainly signalling that he could be done. That’s what we’re coming to right now.”

Man City round-up: New Rodri deal in works

It has been reported of late that Real Madrid’s ultimate aim is to land City midfielder Rodri.

However, the Manchester outfit are planning on stopping any potential deal in its tracks by offering the Ballon d’Or winner a new contract, further inflating his value and ensuring they won’t have to sell for years.

Meanwhile, City are keen on Irish youngster Mason Melia, but it’s reported that Tottenham are leading the Premier League pack for that signing.

TEAMtalk is aware that City want to sign Jamal Musiala and Florian Wirtz. However, they’ll only be able to get one of the Bundesliga pair, and at the moment, Wirtz is the more likely addition.

Guardiola is Prem’s longest-serving manager

If Guardiola leaves City this summer, he’ll end his status as the longest-serving current manager in the league, with Thomas Frank taking that crown.

But if he stays, he will extend it by another year, and further work his way up the longest-serving Premier League managers of all time.