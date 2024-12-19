Jarrad Branthwaite is on the radar of Manchester City for a January transfer

Manchester City are reportedly planning to move for long-term Manchester United target Jarrad Branthwaite in January in a bid to turn their fortunes around.

City are in a mess at the moment. Of their last 11 games in all competitions, Pep Guardiola’s side have won one, while also losing to rivals Manchester United in a shock result.

The 23 Premier League goals they have conceded is worse than 11 of their league rivals, and it’s little surprise they’ve already lost five games.

Defensive stability will be a key factor if the fifth-placed side are to turn things around, and according to TBRFootball, they have a highly-rated Premier League defender in their sights.

Indeed, it’s reported they could move to sign Everton man Branthwaite in the New Year to ‘turn their fortunes around’.

It’s believed they are taking a ‘keen interest’ in the £80million-rated defender, and that interest is growing as January nears.

Man Utd could lose out

If City are to land Branthwaite, they could breeze past cross-city rivals United to get him.

The Red Devils are long-term admirers, making two attempts to land the Everton man in the summer, but were pushed back on both occasions.

It was stated in November that United would again look to sign Branthwaite in January, but that push was coming from Dan Ashworth, who’s no longer at the club, and after signing two new centre-backs in the summer, they may not have the money for another.

As such, City could be much better placed than their rivals to land the defender.

TEAMtalk is also aware that Real Madrid have an eye on Branthwaite, to solve their own defensive crisis, which sees a number of their star defenders sidelined through injury.

Man City round-up: Risky striker raid inbound

City are reportedly tracking Brighton’s Evan Ferguson for a January loan, after dismissing the notion that the signing of the Irishman with only one goal this season could be a risk.

They are also very interested in improving their midfield, with TEAMtalk aware that Atalanta’s Ederson is their priority January target.

But the Citizens also have eyes on Bruno Guimaraes, Tijjani Reijnders and Adam Wharton, we can reveal.

Meanwhile, City could soon lose Erling Haaland, with Barcelona deciding to go after the star striker in the summer.

Branthwaite vs City left-footers

How Branthwaite compares to City’s left-footed centre-backs in the Premier League this season

