Manchester City could see TWO star players snatched by Napoli in the summer, with the Italian outfit advancing in moves for a pair of their stars.

City have dropped back from their position of major power in the Premier League this season. Four Premier League titles in a row has been followed by them labouring outside the top four for some of this campaign, and they’re currently third.

One casualty of the season is elite playmaker Kevin De Bruyne, who has not been offered a new deal at City, and will therefore leave at the end of the campaign.

Another could be Jack Grealish, with a lot of reports suggesting he could be moved on from the Etihad this summer, after starting just seven Premier League games this season.

Both players could end up landing at the same club: Napoli. According to the Times, the Italian outfit have declared their interest in De Bruyne, and have contacted his representatives to let them know they’d like to sign the Belgian.

Gianluca di Marzio, meanwhile, states De Bruyne has ‘opened up’ to the transfer. That’s after Napoli are said to have travelled to Manchester in recent weeks to present their project to the attacking midfielder.

Elsewhere, The Sun states Napoli boss Antonio Conte is a ‘huge fan’ of Grealish, with the club tracking him amid uncertainty over his future.

DON’T MISS: Kevin De Bruyne: Every club linked with Man City legend, including Ronaldo, Messi link up

Napoli advancing to Man City pair

With it suggested that De Bruyne could already be on board, there’s also positive news when it comes to Napoli’s pursuit of Grealish. Firstly, that interest can be confirmed by TEAMtalk sources.

What’s more, The Sun states Grealish is ‘open-minded’ to leaving City and recognises a move could be the key to refreshing his career and boosting his England chances.

In addition to that, a switch abroad is believed to be his preference rather than staying in the Premier League.

With City reluctant to strengthen a Premier League rival with the sale, allowing Grealish to head to a European side could be possible.

With Napoli having confirmed Champions League football for next season, both De Bruyne and Grealish could make the switch to continue playing at a high level in Europe.

Man City round-up: Rogers move eyed

While losing one or maybe two elite attacking midfielders, City could sign one of their own, as TEAMtalk is aware they are keeping their eye on Aston Villa star Morgan Rogers.

He’d be open to leave for the right club, but Chelsea are targeting the £90million-rated star.

Meanwhile, Liverpool were reported to be making attempts to sign City superstar De Bruyne.

But that rumour has been shut down, with a journalist stating there has been ‘no offer’ for the Belgian.

Who’s worth the most at City?