Former England boss Fabio Capello has slammed Pep Guardiola for being “arrogant” as he believes he has “lost trophies” for Manchester City.

City are in a mini crisis at the moment. After 15 games of the Premier League season, they are eight points behind leaders Liverpool, having lost three of their last five games in the competition.

They are also in danger of not making it through to the next round of the Champions League, or even playing for that chance, as they are just one point above the sides who currently won’t go through, with only two games remaining, having lost two of their last three games in the tournament.

The last of those was a 2-0 loss against Juventus, and speaking on the broadcast, for the game, Capello hit out at City boss Guardiola for dragging his side down.

“Guardiola is a great coach, but he is far too arrogant and presumptuous,” he said on Sky Sport Italia.

“At times he has even lost trophies because he wanted to prove that he was the one winning and not the players, so he dropped key figures from the side in the big games. That was in my view an attempt to take the spotlight and the credit away from his squad.”

Could Guardiola leave City?

This period is the toughest Guardiola has had to endure with City. Though they have gone through slow periods, they have not had a spell of sustained form as poor as this – Rodri’s injury is one possible explanation, given how key he is to the side.

In any case, there have been whisperings of him leaving the club. After penning a new extension, when he could have left at the end of the current season, it seems unlikely that the City boss would walk away.

This is an unprecedented time for him, and given he’s never been in such a mess, it could seem an exit is a possibility.

But for now, he remains bullish about the club’s fortunes, stating: “When we turn it around, we will not forget this period! We’ll appreciate more what we have done in the past and what we’re going to do in the future!”

Man City round-up: Mourinho calls for justice

Jose Mourinho has called for justice for Manchester City’s alleged rule-breaking, stating: “Pep and I worked together for three years, we know we love each other. It is not true that I want them to be relegated, what is true is that I want justice.”

Meanwhile, Guardiola has stated if he’s to leave City, it won’t be for another club, but “maybe a national team”.

In terms of transfers, TEAMtalk is aware that City could decide to sell Ruben Dias, with Chelsea interested in him.

And the Citizens have been deprived of an academy talent, as Lucas Clarke has left for Liverpool.

Who should replace Guardiola if he leaves?